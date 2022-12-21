GAFCON: General Secretary Christmas Letter - Archbishop Ben Kwashi

I know the power of answered prayer as prayers have been offered for Gloria and myself and indeed our whole family, as I underwent chemo treatment in the USA for several months this year. We are now back in Jos and continuing the ministry of the gospel in the diocese and throughout the Gafcon world.

It has been through the prayers of faithful people like yourself that the ministry of Gafcon has continued throughout this year. We have faced much opposition and yet, God, who is rich in mercy, has continued to sustain the movement, the Secretariat staff, and our combined efforts to encourage and help those under persecution for their faith in the Lord Jesus, to continue faithfully proclaiming the gospel of our Saviour to a needy world.

For the spread of the gospel through many initiatives in many countries. Whilst those who have moved away from the truth of God's world have continued apace, faithful men and women have continued bringing the life changing truth into the lives of many and we have seen amazing results -- lives committed to Christ, people baptised, ministers ordained, bishops consecrated and confirming the converted, driving away false doctrine and encouraging the faithful shepherds of the flock as they pastored God's people.

Second, I want to thank you for your partnership in the mission of the gospel.

Without the proclamation of the gospel, people will not hear the word of God. Romans 10:14-15 reminds us of this truth. At the end of the Jerusalem 2018 Conference, the communique was a letter to the churches in which the conference unanimously agreed to proclaim Christ faithfully to the nations.

Across the Gafcon provinces, branches and churches that very proclamation has continued, as people have engaged in mission, evangelism and discipleship. We hear of people coming to faith, being discipled and new churches being planted every week.

People are leaving churches and structures where "beautiful feet" no longer "bring good news" and they are asking Gafcon to assist them find a new home.

New dioceses are created, bishops put in place and ministry staff are ordained. And God is pleased to make his church grow.

Third, I want to thank you for your partnership in giving.

The world has faced difficult times over the past three years, and many have struggled to earn money to buy the basic necessities for life. And yet God has continued to provide for the financial needs of Gafcon through his generous people. We don't have excess and we do not lack anything!

The generosity of many has meant that we have been able to fund over 100 delegates to attend GAFCON IV in Kigali in April 2023. These delegates would not be able to attend or participate without this generosity. There is a long list of people who have not received a bursary. Funds are still able to be contributed to permit still more delegates to attend.

A big THANK YOU to those who are regular contributors to Gafcon. You regular gifts are a great encouragement to us all and mean our small Secretariat can be paid regularly for the massive job they do in keeping things moving.

Please pray for the Kigali Conference. Changes continue in the global Anglican Communion and almost every week there are reports of some part of the communion moving further away from God's word. Kigali will be important, as we discuss together, how to encourage one another to stand firm against such revision. The Lambeth Conference this year did nothing to call bishops back to the Bible. In the new year, the General Synod of the Church of England will meet. What we are seeing, and hearing appears to be setting the stage for revision within England.

Our program is in its final stages of being set and speakers and presenters will be finalised and preparation for solid Bible teaching, plenaries and seminars will commence.

Finally, may I encourage you as we come to celebrate the Christ Child who is King of Kings and Lord of Lords. We may be dismayed at the goings on in our world, but we are not without hope, for we have a Saviour who is in heaven, who has completed his work and has sat down at the right hand of God Almighty. And just as he came over 2000 years ago, we know he will come again, and take us with him for all eternity. As we cry Come Lord Jesus, Come, we continue proclaiming the unchanging truth in an ever-changing world.

May God bless you and keep you. May he make his face shine upon you and give you peace as you celebrate this this special time of remembrance this year.

The Lord be with you,

The Most Rev Dr Benjamin Kwashi

Gafcon General Secretary