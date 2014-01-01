FORWARD IN FAITH BLASTS KENYAN ARCHBISHOP OVER CONSECRATION OF WOMAN BISHOP

Your decision to act unilaterally in opposition to the expressed concerns and agreements of the GAFCON Primates Council is a break in the fraternal love and respect that has been a hallmark of GAFCON and witness to orthodox Anglicans worldwide.

Sadly, the actions of your province directly harm Christ's Church by failing to uphold the "doctrine, sacraments and discipline of Christ, as the Lord has commanded and as this Church has received them." Specifically, this innovation directly harms the maintenance of the historic episcopate, challenges our missional and ecumenical relationships throughout the world, and opens the door for Satan to divide Christ's One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church.

The Historic Episcopate

In a 2017 communique from the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON), the Primates noted: "It is our prime recommendation that the provinces of GAFCON should retain the historic practice of the consecration only of men as bishops until and unless a strong consensus to change emerges after prayer, consultation and continued study of Scripture among the GAFCON fellowship." The historic male episcopate provides the Church a common assurance of sacramental validity.

Ecumenical Relationships and Christian Mission

Recently the GAFCON Primates Council has reached out to the Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches, as well as Protestant denominations such as the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, in order to further our relationships and further our common mission in fulfillment of our Lord's prayer in John 17, "I do not ask for these only, but also for those who will believe in me through their word, that they may all be one, just as you, Father, are in me, and I in you, that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me." (John 17:20-21).

Our ability to fulfill this prayer, heal division, and carry out Gospel mission together will only be further impaired by breaking with the holy Biblical tradition given by all male apostles to all male successors.

Doctrine, Discipline and Division

While the Anglican Church in Kenya currently maintains an orthodox understanding of the Gospel, it should be noted that every province that has adopted women into the episcopate has, in time, yielded to the pressures of the culture and left Biblical morality.

Listen to the words of Saint Paul to Timothy, "For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths." (2 Timothy 4:3-4)

Lastly, your Grace, for the sake of the Gospel and our unity in Christ we call upon the Anglican Church in Kenya to refrain from further actions of division and to repent of your actions which have directly harmed your brother and sister Anglican Christians around the world.

Faithfully,

The Rt. Rev. Eric Vawter Menees,

Ordinary of San Joaquin and President of Forward in Faith North America

The Rt. Rev. Richard Lipka

Ordinary of the Missionary Diocese of All Saints and Vice President of Forward in Faith

The Rt. Rev. Ray Sutton

Ordinary of the Diocese of Mid-America

The Rt. Rev. Walter Banek

Assisting Bishop of the Diocese of Mid-America

The Rt. Rev. Clark Lowenfield

Ordinary of the Diocese of the Western Gulf Coast

The Rt. Rev. Ryan Reed

Ordinary of the Diocese of Fort Worth

The Rt. Rev. Jack Iker

Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Fort Worth

The Rt. Rev. Bill Wantland

Assisting Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Worth

The Rt. Rev. Alberto Morales, OSB

Ordinary of the Diocese of Quincy

The Rt. Rev. Keith Ackerman, SSC

Assisting Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Worth

*DECLARATION OF COMMON FAITH AND PURPOSE

In the name of the Holy and Undivided Trinity: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

We, the Bishops, Priests, Deacons, Religious, and Lay Members of the one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church, and members of Forward in Faith North America, affirm the following so that the faithful witness to apostolic Faith and catholic Order may be continued within the Churches of Anglican heritage.

1. We believe our Lord Jesus Christ has given His Church an Order which claims the loyalty of faithful Christians above and beyond any deviation sanctioned by any humanly-invented institution, whether secular or ecclesiastical.

2. We accept the Holy Scriptures of the Old and New Testament as "containing all things necessary to salvation," and as being the rule and ultimate standard of faith and morals.

3. We accept the Apostles' Creed as the Baptismal Symbol; and the Nicene Creed as the sufficient statement of the Christian faith.

4. We accept the historic episcopate, locally adapted in the methods of its administration to the varying needs of the nations and peoples called of God into the Unity of His Church. We affirm the Christian ministerial priesthood as male, and that the churches of the Anglican Communion have no authority to change the historic tradition of the male priesthood. We pray that God grants us the strength and ability to uphold the Church's Order, both materially and spiritually as concerns the ministerial priesthood of His holy Church.

Accordingly, we will reject any and all actions that might signify acceptance of a deviation from the Church's Order regarding the Christian ministerial priesthood.

5. We recognize the seven Sacraments of the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church -- Baptism and the Supper of the Lord --ministered with unfailing use of Christ's words of institution and of the elements ordained by Him, Confirmation, Matrimony, Ordination, Reconciliation of a Penitent, and Unction of the Sick.

6. We believe that, in the Sacrament and mystery of the Holy Eucharist, Jesus Christ is truly, really and substantially present in the Body and Blood in the outward and visible sign of Bread and Wine. (cf. 1 Cor. 10:16-17, 11:23-29, John 6:32-71)

7. We affirm our Lord's teaching that the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony is in its nature the exclusive, permanent and lifelong union of one man and one woman. We affirm that God created only two complementary sexes of humanbeings - male and female. We also affirm that a person's God-given sex is immutable and therefore, cannot be changed.

8. We believe all Seven Councils are ecumenical and catholic on the basis of the received Tradition of the ancient Undivided Church of East and West.

9. We affirm that God, and not man, is the creator of human life. Believing that the unjustified taking of life is sinful, we will promote and uphold the sanctity of life from conception to natural death.

In making this Declaration, we accept all the responsibilities which pertain to the common witness of all who participate in this endeavor and we ask God's blessing upon our labors.

