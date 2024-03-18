- Home
FORMER RACE TSAR SAYS REPARATION FUND "ALMOST LIKE BRIBERY"
Welby has been damaging to his church and he should stand down
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
March 18, 2024
The Times reports today that Lord Sewell, the govt's former race tsar, describing the Church of England's £1billion slavery reparation fund as "almost like bribery," was "a political decision," and "doing it for show." The Tory peer and former equality tsar says life in Britain is much less racist than it was 40 years ago.
Sewell said the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, should focus instead on getting people back into his church.
Welby has been damaging to his church and he should stand down, he said.
"As I keep pointing out the CofE has lost 50% of its congregation in the last decade."
Lord Sewell - a man of color - said; "We need to have a conversation with the archbishop and ask him what he is doing."
"It would be much better [for him] to focus on bringing people back to a time when the church was packed."
"They need to repair their base but they are doing something political, giving away this cash. It's strangely materialistic for a spiritual organization.
"The church needs to rethink its purpose and stop using the race element as a mechanism to solve their own uncertainty in the world," said Sewell.