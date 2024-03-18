FORMER RACE TSAR SAYS REPARATION FUND "ALMOST LIKE BRIBERY"

Welby has been damaging to his church and he should stand down, he said.

"As I keep pointing out the CofE has lost 50% of its congregation in the last decade."

Lord Sewell - a man of color - said; "We need to have a conversation with the archbishop and ask him what he is doing."

"It would be much better [for him] to focus on bringing people back to a time when the church was packed."

"They need to repair their base but they are doing something political, giving away this cash. It's strangely materialistic for a spiritual organization.

"The church needs to rethink its purpose and stop using the race element as a mechanism to solve their own uncertainty in the world," said Sewell.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk