FORMER ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY SAYS ASSISTED DYING IS 'A GREAT ACT OF LOVE'

He wrote: "It is profoundly Christian to do all we can to ensure nobody suffers against their wishes. Some people believe they will find meaning in their own suffering in their final months and weeks of life. I respect that, but it cannot be justified to expect others to share that belief."

He said the Bible "contributes nothing directly to this debate" and that nothing in Christian teaching addresses the problem posed by the advancement of modern medicine.

Both euthanasia and assisted suicide are illegal under English law.

The Daily Express Give Us Our Last Rights crusade is backing calls for a change in the law to allow adults who are terminally ill with less than six months to live to end their lives with medical assistance.

Lord Carey, 87, told MPs that in such cases assisted dying could "properly be understood as merely hastening death, not causing it".

He explained: "It confirms that the person is not choosing between care and death but between two types of dying.

END