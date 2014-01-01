FIDELITY MONTH

By Robert P. George

June 2023

Dear Friends:

You may have read about the rather disturbing recent WSJ poll indicating a precipitous decline in our fellow Americans’ belief in the importance of such values as patriotism, religion, family, and community—the values that used to unite Americans despite our many differences. There are a million things we can and should do to restore the faith of our people, and begin to heal the dreadful division in our county, but I would like you to join in one small one.

As my Facebook friends know, by the authority vested in me by absolutely no one, I have declared June to be “Fidelity Month”—a month dedicated to the importance of fidelity to God, spouses and families, our country, and our communities. I’ve been working with two friends, Deacon John Barry and Deacon Michael Forrest, on a Fidelity Month symbol, which can be used in all the ways we use symbols these day, on T-shirts, websites, flags, etc. The symbol features a myrtle wreath-myrtle being a symbol of fidelity. We'll be sharing the symbol soon (though, to give you an idea, I'll attach a prototype here).

I’d be grateful if you and any organizations which you are involved in, or in which have influence, to recognize and celebrate Fidelity Month. Put out a statement. Hold an event (like hosting a speaker on the importance of any of the values we need to restore). Use the symbol to make and fly a Fidelity Month flag. Use the symbol as your Facebook banner or profile picture or on your website. Think of other things to do.