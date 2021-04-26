The Fear of Evil

by David G. Duggan ©

www.virtueonline.org

April 26, 2021

Surely the most famous passage in Scripture, perhaps all literature is the 23rd Psalm. Routinely read at baptisms, weddings, funerals and everything in between, in language that has been seared into our souls, the 23rd Psalm describes the Lord as leader, companion and follower on our earthly pilgrimage. Not even the modern translations, removing the consequential "therefore" to our lacking nothing from our Lord, or the celebratory "yea" to our walk through the valley of the shadow of death, can diminish its simple elegance of purpose, praise and thanksgiving.

But while we contemplate the Lord's provision of green pastures, still waters, and overflowing cups, the center of the Psalm is "I shall fear no evil." Surrounded by beautiful imagery, the Psalmist's evil surrounds us and we cannot escape its clutches. How can the God of right pathways, Who leaves in our wake goodness and mercy, provide an exit to this curse?