Falls Church reports abuse investigation into ex-youth leader

By Press Release

January 18, 2024995

Last fall, The Falls Church Anglican retained an outside independent entity to investigate credible reports of sexual abuse by an employee of the church from 1990-2002 who served as the youth director between 1990-1999.

The investigation is proceeding, and dozens of interviews have been conducted as we seek to understand the truth, despite the passage of time. If you have information, please contact the investigation team at confidentialFCA@islerdare.com

We have also reached out to law enforcement and stand ready to assist or support any processes that law enforcement may seek to pursue.