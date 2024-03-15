The evil trans ideology is in retreat, at last

Most children grow out of gender dysphoria given time and it is often symptomatic of something else; not least that standard condition of adolescence: feeling really rubbish about yourself. There are forces at work, however, which very much don't want children to grow out of being "trans", or to come to the realisation that they were gay after all.

So on Friday, a group of claimants will apply to the High Court for a Judicial Review which will claim that Mrs Keegan and the Department for Education are, in effect, sending a message to schools that they can break the law with their soft stance. "The unlawful political indoctrination of children in gender identity ideology is now commonplace in schools and colleges," one of the witnesses claims. "Over the last few years, the country has witnessed a surge in children who express dissatisfaction with their birth sex and choose to identify as 'trans' (or 'non binary'). Trans and non binary are taught in Relationship, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) as 'cool' identities which must be embraced and celebrated at any cost."

However, the cost (both mental and physical) of telling children they might have been born in the "wrong" body and they need to transition to feel like their "authentic self" is never mentioned, making it more akin to propaganda than education. And, as the claimants sternly point out, political indoctrination of children in local authority (maintained) schools is unlawful under the Education Act 1996.

Claimants in the case, who are supported by the Bad Law Project, include distraught parents like Sheena who say they have witnessed "indoctrination" of their own children, but their complaints to school were ignored. Also featuring prominently is Kevin Lister who was sacked after 20 years as a terrific maths teacher for "transphobia".

"What was the terrible, bigoted offence I had committed that ended my life's vocation?" asked Lister. "I dared to challenge whether my colleagues and I should be affirming a 17-year-old female student's assertion that she was 'a boy' without first speaking to her parents." For failing to do as the student demanded, and call her by a boy's name, Kevin was escorted off the premises with immediate effect.

If that sounds like some nightmareish episode out of dystopian fiction, that could be because our education system has been cunningly infiltrated by third-party providers of gender ideology, paid for out of taxpayers' money, who behave as if it is biological sex which is the crazy, unscientific idea.

One landmark victory in this bitter culture war has already been won this week. NHS England announced that children will no longer routinely be prescribed puberty blockers following referral from gender identity clinics. (Former PM Liz Truss seeks to go further in her Private Members' Bill on Friday, which would prevent the drugs being sold via private prescription and also turn woolly Government "guidance" into law.) Apparently, there was "not enough evidence" puberty blockers are safe or effective.

It is hard to overstate how infamous that admission is, nor to anticipate with what slack-jawed horror history will regard us. Our society knowingly allowed thousands of children to take drugs that prevented the development of penis and testes in boys and of breasts and menstruation in girls without being certain of long-term consequences. There is mounting evidence the hormone blockers may have knocked a few points off the youngsters' IQ.

Yet, still, the trans campaigners refuse to show any shame. "This is a cruel new element of the war on trans youth," the group TransActual said. "It will irreparably damage people's health, wellbeing and life chances and departs from international medical practice to pursue a political agenda."

If anyone is "pursuing a political agenda" here, it is the groups persuading pupils that changing sex is a lifestyle option. When the inevitable class actions start, suing for damages for infertility and other life-changing disorders, I do hope trans-activist lobbyists are around to foot the bill.

Sheena says she will fight for her "boy" until her dying breath. I don't use the word evil lightly, but what has been done to young people like Sheena's son is unspeakably evil. The Government has looked the other way while impressionable children have been indoctrinated in gender ideology in what should be a place of safety and reason. This is the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, not North Korea.

I am sure we all wish Kevin Lister and the parent claimants success in their challenge against Gillian Keegan and the Department for Education. Trans ideologues must be cast out from our schools.

One final thing. After the Second World War, a 10-point Nuremberg Code on medical ethics was published. It came into effect in 1947 following the trial of Dr Josef Mengele for his diabolical experiments on human beings in Nazi concentration camps. And one of his experiments, which helped lead to the creation of the Code, involved the attempt to transition children from one sex to the other.

*Sheena's name has been changed to protect her identity