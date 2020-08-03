Episcopalians Permanently Switch To Cardboard Parishioners

THE BABYLON BEE

https://babylonbee.com/

August 3, 2020

To fill out empty churches, the Episcopal Church has announced a permanent switch to cardboard cutout parishioners.

The move will help Episcopalian congregations appear full and vibrant, even though most of their members left decades ago.

"Finally, our churches will be full again," said one priest in California as he set up a row of young, happy churchgoers right up in the front. "I haven't seen this place this packed since '05."