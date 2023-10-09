Episcopal Presiding Bishop and Diocese of Jerusalem silent on Hamas terror attack against Israel

In the nearly 48-hours since the militant Palestinian terror group Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel, silence has descended from the churches. They have not commented on the attack that has left 700 Israelis (and reportedly four Americans) dead, and thousands missing and wounded.

Not even prayers are being offered up for the safety of those captured by Hamas!

Curry has repeatedly taken the side of the Palestinians in their "struggle" for a two-state solution, the likelihood of which now seems more remote than ever.

Bishop Curry's anti-Israel activism -- from attending a strategic summit co-hosted by the Palestinian Authority to signing a pro-Hamas document urging IDF soldiers to disobey orders at the Gaza-Israel border is well documented.

The bishop recently traveled to Gaza immediately prior to the Gaza-Israel border clashes. He "added the Episcopal Church's name" to a statement -- signed by other notable anti-Israel denominations -- that could only be described as an anti-Israel, pro-Hamas document. The statement called, among other things, for the Palestinian right of return, reinstatement of US funding of UNRWA, and international pressure for an end to the Gaza blockade, reported Algemeiner News.

This "Statement of US Churches and Christian Agencies on Gaza" described the Great March of Return as "non-violent demonstrations" and called for an end to "the lethal use of weapons and force by the Israeli military." It endorsed "the call by B'Tselem" for Israeli soldiers to disobey IDF orders to shoot when Gazans were "approaching the fence or even sabotaging it," claiming that such situations were not life-threatening.

Notably, the Gaza statement also called upon the United States, "particularly President Trump and members of Congress ... to censure the violent and indiscriminate actions of the State in Israel in response to the demonstrations which in no way threaten the security of the state or its citizens." The statement's assertion flies in the face of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's declaration, "We will take down the border and tear out their hearts from their bodies."

Bishop Curry not only has given political cover to Hamas in their latest violent campaign aimed at tearing out Israelis' hearts, but he has also strategized with the Palestinian Authority and its willing "Christian" accomplices to target Israel and its Christian supporters. Bishop Curry attended the 2016 Atlanta Summit hosted by former president and notable Israel critic Jimmy Carter at the Carter Center. An anti-Israel blueprint was crafted at the Summit, and Bishop Curry was prominently featured on the list of over 100 signatories of this Atlanta Summit document.

While Bishop Curry may claim to support Palestinians, he coordinates with their oppressors -- the Palestinian elite, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas. In reality, he is royally anti-Israel and anti-Palestinian, said Noah Summers a specialist on Middle East affairs and American foreign policy.

Hamas' surprise attack on Saturday morning came just one day after the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the Yom Kippur War, which saw Israel battle existential threats from hostile neighbors led by Egypt and Syria

Israeli soldiers and civilians fought Hamas militants on the streets of southern Israel following a barrage of 2,000 rockets sent over the border by the Palestinian terrorists, in addition to a savage ground assault.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately declared a state of war and has since promised 'mighty vengeance' on Israel's attackers that will end in victory for his country.

