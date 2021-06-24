Episcopal Church in an Uproar when Bishop Elect Announces he is Straight

A Satirical Essay

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

June 24, 2021

Episcopal bishop elect, James White, let it slip during an interview that he was a straight white male. This caused immediate turmoil and consternation at the Church's headquarters in Manhattan. The news blew the lid off of a Church that prides itself on LGBTQI+ solidarity.

On hearing the news, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said he was flawed, believing that the Executive Council the HOB and HOD had managed to get rid of all the church's heterosexuals through deposition and retirement.

"I can't imagine how he escaped the pansexual net and internal spy system set up by The Church to prevent this kind of calumny happening," he told reporters at a hurriedly called press conference.