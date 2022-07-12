The Episcopal Church officially condemns support for crisis pregnancy centers, adopts resolution for abortion on demand

It's not enough to support abortion. If you're woke you have to DENOUNCE pregnancy resource centers that help mothers prepare for their babies' arrival.

But just to cover all the bases, they also passed a resolution of support for abortion whenever and wherever.

Resolved, the House of Bishops concurring,

That the 80th General Convention recognizes that pregnancy and childbirth are dangerous undertakings that risk permanent disability and death for those who bear children; and be it further

Resolved, that the Episcopal Church reaffirms that parenthood "should be initiated only advisedly and in full accord with this understanding of the power to conceive and give birth which is bestowed by God" (1988-C047); and be it further;

Resolved, that the Episcopal Church recognizes that access to abortion is a key element in preserving the health, independence, and autonomy of those who can bear children; and be it further;

Resolved, that the 80th General Convention affirms that all Episcopalians should be able to access abortion services and birth control with no restriction on movement, autonomy, type, or timing; and be it further

Resolved, that the 80th General Convention understands that the protection of religious liberty extends to all Episcopalians who may need or desire to access, to utilize, to aid others in the procurement of, or to offer abortion services

.

It's baby murder or nothing for the Episcopalians. At least they're consistent in following their Lord & Savior Lucifer.

END