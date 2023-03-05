The Episcopal church in Jerusalem and the Middle East on Christian Marriage

The Episcopal church in Jerusalem and the Middle East

Statement by the house of the clergy in the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem on the teaching of Christian Marriage (Lent 2023)

PRESS RELEASE

Posted March 5, 2023

The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem is one of three dioceses within the Province of Jerusalem & and the Middle East (Jerusalem, Cyprus & the Gulf, and Iran), itself one of forty-two independent provinces within the Worldwide Anglican Communion. While these provinces are related by a shared history, mutual prayers and support, and consultations through the Instruments of Communion -- the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Lambeth Conference, the Primates' Meeting, and the Anglican Consultative Council -- the decisions of external provinces, individually or corporately, are not binding upon any of the others.