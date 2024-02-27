DOSTOEVSKY AND DIALOGUE

Faith leads to righteousness Paul said. Without its prefix "self," we don't use the term righteousness any more. There is something smug about the word: lots of add-ons to the old English word "rihte" for "correct" actions or "direct" paths (both correct and direct deriving from the Latin "rectus" for straight). But to Paul, righteousness was the product of faith: because we believe, we act in a way that is "correct" without deviating from the path.

What is more, Abraham's faith was "credited as righteousness" to him, but as Jesus said in the parables of the virgins and their oil lamps (Matt: 25:1-13) and the rich man and Lazarus (Luke 16: 19-31), righteousness isn't transferable. For that we need to look to Jesus and faith in Him.

A utopian socialist in the days before serfdom was abolished, Dostoevsky was saved from the Czar's firing squad at the last second. He went on to write perhaps the first psychological novels, delving into the protagonists' inner life against a backdrop of political repression and moral decay. The nihilist will say that righteousness is the fool's reaction to a world indifferent to his suffering and stupidity. The Christian will say that righteousness, born of a faith in the One who rose from the dead, is the right path to eternal life.

David Duggan is a retired attorney living in Chicago.