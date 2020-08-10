- Home
Diocese of Southeast Florida unresponsive regarding uninhabitable apartments
John Chilton
THE EPISCOPAL CAFE
Aug. 10, 2020
The Palm Beach Post reports that a 182-unit apartment building owned by the Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida has been uninhabitable since June 14. Residents say Bishop Peter Eaton has not responded to their attempts to contact him.
The building is owned by the Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida, which has been providing meals for the residents and paying for the hotel rooms. The management company for St. Andrews, however, dropped a bombshell with a memo in the meals it delivers to the seniors.
SPM Management said in the Sunday memo that it has secured meals for hotel rooms and meals only through the end of next week. "We cannot assure the additional money will be available after that date or that the building will be available for occupancy," the memo read.
... The residents who spoke to The Post said they are still paying rent for apartments that the city has declared unsafe.
... The building has been beset with problems in the past two years. Elevators don't work properly and mold is so prevalent that it damages furniture and clothes, residents told The Post. Another fire in October 2018 left the building without air conditioning for a week.
Jensen said the seniors have also been disenfranchised from voting since the building was a precinct
