DIOCESE OF NIAGARA CHURCH ATTENDANCE DOWN BY 35-50%, REVENUE DOWN 23%

By David (of Samizdat)
https://www.anglicansamizdat.net/
Nov. 29, 2022

The reduction in church attendance was announced by Bishop Susan Bell at the recent Diocese of Niagara synod. She noted that she could "feel the anxiety in the room".

Read it all here:

For instance: and let me clear--what follows is not to deny our recent experience, but it does put it in necessary context. We are all concerned about attendance: through the necessary closure period, we faced some attrition--through death, movement, and attenuation of relationship. All unfortunate; mostly all unavoidable. But fact, nonetheless. Anecdotally, where we stand mid-pandemic, is that our people have returned at a rate of 50-65% generally. I know there are places where the figure is lower or higher but this seems to be the average, if slow, trend.

Even worse:

We have experienced some worrying attrition in our stewardship as well. Our diocesan revenue is forecast to be down about 23% in 2023

Never fear, the diocese has a Mission Action Plan, the latest in a long line of meaningless cliche-ridden banalities designed to bore parishioners to the point where they open their wallets to make it stop.

END

