DESPITE THE DEATH TOLL ISRAEL MUST TAKE RAFAH AND END THE WAR

Most of the MSM has airbrushed the word "Hamas" out of the headlines in writing about the war. It is always about Palestine, Palestinian rights, Gaza...the right of self-determination. Basically, Israel go home...or be eliminated.

Placards around the world echo Palestinian sentiments. "Free Palestine," there is only one solution: "Intafada Revolution;" "only liberation can bring peace," "Palestine will be free," "Defend Gaza."

Ironically there is no such state of Palestine. It does not exist, and probably never will. The two-state solution is dead on arrival. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has made that abundantly clear.

As one observer told VOL after visiting Israel, "Gaza is virtually one massive underground military base with civilians living on the surface. The callous use of hospitals, schools, and women and children as human shields by Hamas shows how callous and amoral, they are, and how absolutely committed they are to their Charter. It is not rhetoric - they really want to create as much mayhem as possible as they aim to kill every Jewish person in the land of Israel."

If anyone doubts that observation, here's a video: it shows the IDF blowing up weapons stashes and other armament in just one tunnel in the Khan Yunis area: https://twitter.com/i/status/1764953852053164177

One should never doubt for a moment, that the real intention of Hamas (and Iran) is the complete overthrow and destruction of Israel as a state, and this is reinforced in all the literature put out by the Palestinian Authority and Iran. It is taught in schools at the very earliest of ages.

Even geography maps show only the state of Palestine, 'from the river to the sea' and that Israel does not even exist in their minds.

So, it must be obvious to the Israelis that the IDF must take Rafah. If they do not Hamas will maintain control of the city, and remain a terrorist threat. Independent reports say that Rafah has at least four remaining Hamas battalions and is likely the stronghold where most of the hostages are imprisoned.

ENTER THE ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY JUSTIN WELBY

WELBY: I was grateful to speak with my brother in Christ, the Rev. Dr. @MuntherIsaac, (Palestinian Christian pastor and theologian) earlier today. In listening to him, I continue to be deeply horrified by Israel's bombardment and siege of Gaza. I condemn the killing of Palestinian civilians, the destruction of homes and neighbourhoods, and pushing people to the brink of starvation -- there is no moral justification for this.

VOL: And where is the moral justification for Hamas using fellow Gazans as human shields; refusing to release Israeli hostages being held as pawns. Israel could wipe Gaza off the map if they wanted too, but they have not done so. They are abiding by the rules of war with targeted bombings, something Hamas would never bother to do if the situation were reversed. Using the humanitarian crisis to stop the war is a non-starter for Israel. Hamas also garners international sympathy by keeping the talks going, at the same time applying pressure on Israel to end the conflict.

If homes and neighborhoods are being destroyed it is because Hamas terrorists are underground in tunnels fueling the war on the surface and using Palestinians as pawns to kill IDF soldiers; steadfastly refusing to release the hostages.

Would the UN even take up the case for genocide if Hamas was in control of the situation and they were hunting down Jews in tunnels under Gaza? Welby makes no mention of the hostages. His whine is for Palestinians because a handful happen to be Anglicans.

WELBY: I renew my call for an immediate ceasefire, for aid to reach all those in desperate need, and for the release of all hostages. I renew my commitment to stand in solidarity with our Palestinian Christian brothers and sisters, and with the people of Gaza.

VOL: What about solidarity for a nation under siege from Gaza to the Golan Heights? And who and what would a ceasefire serve? Certainly, Hamas but not for Israel, who would see a revived Hamas starting up all over again in an effort to push Jews into the Mediterranean.

WELBY: I continue to pray for all Palestinians caught up in this terrible violence, and for hostages and their families. I pray for a different path towards a just and lasting peace for all.

VOL: And what about prayers for Jews, our historic brothers and sisters from whom our faith derives. It's harder still to remind the leader of 80 million Anglicans that Jesus was actually a Jew. And what "different path" does Welby have in mind? He doesn't say.

The archbishop's stance shows complete naivete, it is stupid at best, and at worst a complete capitulation to Hamas. In short, Hamas wins, Israel loses. That, however is not going to happen. PM Bibi Netanyahu has made it abundantly clear he will not stop; their will be no negotiation while one Hamas lives and Qatar should think seriously about kicking out the Hamas leadership from their country until they are serious about negotiating with Israel.

The war could stop on a dime if the remnant Hamas terrorists were to surrender, turn over the hostages and agree never to fire another rocket into Israel. By all accounts that is not going to happen. Welby's wooly thinking ignores the reality of life and war on the ground.

The deeper reality is that Hamas needs the war to galvanize world opinion against the Jews. By dragging it out they garner world hatred for the Jewish state and for Jews all over the world. It is a public relations win for them and a nightmare for Israel. There is nothing in it for Hamas to surrender its Rafah forces, world opinion is on their side.

They are made to look like victims and victimology, paraphrasing Emerson, is the hobgoblin of little minds.

Israel has no option but to go into Rafah, Hamas's final stronghold and win the final battle.

As one commentator noted; "War is ugly and devastating. We should all hope and pray for it to stop soon, but if Hamas continues to survive, there can be no peace in a bleeding region." Archbishop Welby: please take note. Your credibility as a leader depends on it.

