'Desecration': Canterbury Cathedral hosts alcohol-fueled 'silent disco' near tomb of English martyr

The current dean is the Very Reverend David Monteith, described by an Anglican news outlet as a "partnered gay priest" with a reported interest in "getting the youth into church."

His plans for Canterbury Cathedral were outlined in a statement following his appointment by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022:

"Dean Monteith, who is in a civil partnership with David Hamilton said he was 'overjoyed and humbled' by his appointment to Canterbury. 'Canterbury Cathedral has played a vital part in our Christian story in England... I already can see there is much to steward and much to imagine anew as our context reshapes.'

Canterbury Cathedral is described by the Church of England as the "Mother Church of the worldwide Anglican Communion, seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury & World Heritage Site."

It is the place at which the Catholic faith was first established in England, built on a church founded by St. Augustine, who arrived in 597 AD.

The "reshaping" of the "context" of Canterbury Cathedral comes after similar stunts to broaden the appeal of sacred buildings beyond their purpose, with the Church of England installing a crazy golf course in Rochester Cathedral in 2019, and a helter skelter in Norwich Cathedral in the same year.

Now, the organizer of protests and a petition against the cathedral discos warns that this is just the beginning, as the Church of England has plans to host discos in a further 12 cathedrals.

END