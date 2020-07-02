Decade of the Reign of God vs Decade of the Rate of Decline

There is no stopping either. Both are on unstoppable trajectories.

One is faithful to Holy Scripture, aligning itself with the historic creeds, the 39 Articles of Religion; the other is aligning itself to the prevailing culture, moral relativism, all the while despising Biblical absolutes.

One Anglican group is orthodox in faith and morals, the other is unorthodox, choosing a watered-down, neutered faith, affirming a panoply of sexualities that have no basis in scripture or the history of the Church.

One is a living vine that is daily being trimmed to produce more fruit, the other is a wilting and dying vine that will, in time, be cut off from the main branch and allowed to die.

One has a future, the other has no future.

The Archbishop of Canterbury's performative wokeness allows him to grovel before ancient sins committed by the church, while the Archbishop of Nigeria understands that in Christ's death full atonement has been made for all past sins and he does not need to revisit the sins of his colonizers. He has moved on.

Justin Welby apologizes to homosexuals, the Archbishop of Nigeria says homosexuals need to repent, be converted, and change their lives.

Welby grovels before his white privilege status, while black Anglicans could not care less what color he is; they care about what he teaches and preaches, and they are alarmed by what they hear.

The Nigerian primate gets it, the Archbishop of Canterbury does not.

The Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba says this: "I have realized that as I engage in church mission, church planting, training of pastors and nurturing the believers, the church grows and there will be the need for us to expand. As of now, I cannot tell you the number of dioceses that will be created. This is a decision the House of Bishops, the Episcopal Synod and the General Synod will take. So, when the time comes, we will do the needful. But we will see that we consolidate, strengthen what is on the ground and build up the structures of this institution that will help the church to function and face future challenges."

When the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, Michael Curry, a charismatic black man was asked about how he planned to make his church grow, he said he didn't know. He had no plan. He was going to talk a lot about love. When asked how he would reverse Average Sunday Attendance at Episcopal churches which had dropped by 24% over the last decade and what strategies he would use to reverse that tide? he replied, "None! Questions about church attendance and church decline are second-order questions."

The Anglican Church of Nigeria faces the twin evils of COVID-19 and persecution and still they flourish and grow. Western Anglican churches face just the coronavirus and many are not doing well at all. It is estimated that as many as 30% of the Church of England will never return when the virus has vanished.

"I think COVID-19 came as a surprise; it came as a flood, and we never prepared for this. Be it as it may, I am seeing it as a learning process. We need to train and retrain, and in fact, both the Communication Desk and the Media will have to work out a strategy. The experience of not being allowed together has shown us that ministry has changed. The pattern and mode of ministry must change. I think that after this experience, we will sit together to work out modalities as to the way forward," said the Nigerian Primate.

So, there you have it. One church is about life and growth, the other churches are about maintenance and eventual death.

What person in their right mind would want to belong to the second group of Churches? Only people with a death wish.

As Jesus himself said, "I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing. If anyone does not abide in me, he is thrown away like a branch and withers; and the branches are gathered, thrown into the fire, and burned." (John 15: 5-6)

