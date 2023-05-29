THE DEBT WE OWE

"Who loved the moneylender more?" Jesus asked Simon, the one who owed 500 denarii, or the one who owed 50 (Luke 7: 40-42). Neither could repay the debt, so at best the question seems academic. At worst, to suggest that a moneylender could be loved given Exodus' strict prohibition against lending to the poor at interest (22:25), the question seems preposterous. Simon's answer is similarly conditional: "I suppose the one who had the bigger debt cancelled" (Luke 7:43). A gradation of love dependent on the amount of forgiveness seems anathematic to those who believe that Christ's love is freely offered to all who profess their faith in Him. Does the convicted murderer love Christ more than the cloistered monk?

Jesus contrasted the sinful woman with the pious Simon by saying that she had displayed her contrition and hence her desire for forgiveness (Luke 7:44-47), while Simon had simply offered Jesus a meal, and a forum for teaching a lesson. Simon had never asked for forgiveness; indeed his thoughts about the sinful woman were kept to himself (Luke 7:39).

Thanks to the generosity of someone I've never met, I've had a financial burden relieved that I never thought would happen. Do I love God more for this? Do I forgive others their debts owed to me? Can I afford not to?

David Duggan is a retired attorney living in Chicago. He is a frequent contributor to Virtueonline.