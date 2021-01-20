Cultural Shifts Challenge the Church of Jesus Christ

A group calling themselves Anglican Connection Online is holding a conference to challenge and equip God's people to understand the shifting culture and to point them to God's Word at this time of complex cultural change.

They will hold an online conference February 2-3, 2021. https://anglicanconnection.com/2021-national-conference/ All are invited to attend. "The Anglican Connection is not only for Anglicans. It is for all who are keen to harness the riches of the 16th Century Reformation in the Gospel cause today," writes the Rev. John G. Mason, conference convenor.

Speakers include Dr John Lennox, Professor of Mathematics (emeritus) at the University of Oxford and Emeritus Fellow in Mathematics and the Philosophy of Science. He is interested in the interface between science, philosophy and theology and his books on those topics include God's Undertaker: Has Science Buried God? Gunning for God, God and Stephen Hawking, and (his most recent) Can Science Explain Everything? He has also debated a number of prominent atheists, including Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens and Peter Singer.

Richard E. Borgonon worked in the Lloyds insurance market for 45 years. He is Non-Exec Chairman of the fast-growing Christian publishers and book distributors (www.10ofthose.com) and Chairman of a Christian Foundation specializing in bible-based ministry.

Dr. HF (Fritz) Schaefer III is the Graham Perdue Professor of Chemistry and Director of the Center for Computational Quantum Chemistry, University of Georgia. He is one of the leading computational quantum chemists in the world.

Dr. Henry Jansma, Ph.D. is planting All Souls Anglican (Cherry Hill, NJ) in 2014. He is canonically resident in the Anglican Diocese of the Living Word, Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) and was appointed Canon Theologian for the Diocese in 2014.

Dr. Liam Goligher began serving as Senior Minister at Tenth Presbyterian Church, Philadelphia in April 2011. He has pastored churches in Ireland, Canada, Scotland, and London. He also served as a frequent speaker and council member of the Keswick Convention. He has authored several books including "Joseph -- The Hidden Hand of God."

Rico Tice is the Senior Minister (Evangelism) at All Souls, Langham Place in London. Joining in 1994 during the later years of the ministry of John Stott, Tice's main role is to help the hundreds of enquirers about the Christian faith who come through the doors of the church each year. He has also developed the Christianity Explored course, which introduces people to Jesus through studying the Gospel of Mark. Over 10,000 courses per year now run globally across the denominational spectrum in excess of 100 countries and the material has been translated into more than 50 languages.

September 2016 saw the launch of a new resource from CEM called 'Life Explored', which unpacks sin through the lens of idolatry.

Keith Getty is Founder and Director, Hymn-writer, Lead musician, Getty Music.

The conference is held under the ministry of the Rev. Canon John G. Mason, President of the Anglican Connection and Commissary to the Archbishop of Sydney in the USA. He was the founding minister of Christ Church, New York City and what is now Emmanuel Anglican Church, NYC.

If you would like to attend this conference, Feb 2-3, details can be found here: https://anglicanconnection.com/2021-national-conference/

Please note that the close of registration is January 28. There is a registration fee of $25.00 which gives registrants online access to the whole conference until May 31.