COVID-19 is nothing before Jesus Christ

He said that he was grateful this Easter that some members of the Churches are allowed to gather in their Church buildings to celebrate Jesus' resurrection.

He said that he also encourages the government to lift the restrictions on children going to Church. Just as children are returning to school, the church is very ready to receive the children for only one hour per week in an organized way that upholds the SOPs. He said the children need to be in church with their families.

He said that He still encourages everyone to worship daily at home, even if they are going to Church each Sunday. He said that family worship is essential in sustaining faith and in raising children to know and love the Lord.

He said, ''I am here today to declare to you that the greatest force on earth -- death itself -- could not hold Jesus down. He was killed and buried on Good Friday. But, on Easter morning, he was raised from the dead. He is alive and will never die again. Jesus is risen to be worshiped. We extend our sincere sympathies to those who have lost loved ones since last Easter, whether from COVID-19 or some other reason. We especially extend our condolences to our Tanzanian friends and neighbors who just lost their beloved President and son of Africa. We stand with you in this time and are praying for you. In this season of the Resurrection, we remember the words of the beloved hymn, "Because He lives, we can face tomorrow."

He said he was grateful that some of the youth who mysteriously disappeared have been found and reunited with their families. ''We are also aware that there are still others who have not yet been found. We stand with you in your grief and confusion. But, take heart. God knows every hair on their head. And, "Because he lives, we can face tomorrow." he said.

He condemned men who defiled their daughters. he said ''There are fathers, uncles, and cousin brothers in our families who have defiled their daughters and sisters and impregnated them. This is one of the most discouraging pieces of news I've heard in a long time. To those girls, who are now mothers, as a church, we want you to know that we love you because God loves you, and he loves your baby. Always remember, "Because he lives, you can face tomorrow."

To the families of those perpetrators, we know you are trying to protect yourselves from the shame. Just know that the source of shame is always sin, not the one who exposes the sin. Shame does not go away by hiding it. The only way shame can go away is by confessing it and allowing God's forgiveness to go deep into your family. The answer to that shame is Jesus and his resurrection. "Because he lives, you can face tomorrow."

He criticized those who are discouraging the COVID-19 vaccination. "I want to briefly address the topic of the Covid vaccine. There are a lot of mixed messages circulating on social media about the safety of the vaccine. I took time to study the matter and consulted with leading physicians in our hospitals, who were very helpful to me. As you know, I personally decided to be vaccinated and received the first dose of the vaccine on Monday. I was persuaded that the vaccine is safe and the benefits of protecting myself from a serious case of COVID-19 are much better than the small possibility of side effects. I encourage each person, particularly those considered vulnerable, to also study the matter and make an informed decision for yourself.''

He said that Easter is the proof that there is always hope. Why is there always hope? "Because he lives, we can face tomorrow."

END