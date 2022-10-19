COMMUNIQUÉ FROM THE GAFCON PRIMATES COUNCIL

We agonized at the news that our brothers and sisters in Uganda, having had a devastating

experience of COVID-19 and a tragic famine, claiming far too many lives, are now dealing

with an outbreak of Ebola in four areas of the country. We prayed with Ugandan Archbishop

Stephen Kaziimba who was present in our meeting, and we also prayed for our brothers and

sisters in Uganda who are struggling under these circumstances.

We were invited to meet the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,

the Honorable Vincent Biruta, in his offices. He welcomed us to Rwanda and offered

his support to the smooth running of GAFCON IV, to be held in Kigali in the week of 17-

21 April, 2023.

In our gathering, we engaged in Bible study every day, heard reports from around the world,

and worked on plans for GAFCON IV, as we look forward to the spiritual refreshment and

life-giving enrichment that we experienced in three previous GAFCON gatherings. Those

who live in areas of persecution have shared that they found encouragement from knowing

that they are not alone.

We were able to connect by zoom with GAFCON General Secretary, Archbishop Ben Kwashi,

who is in the USA for cancer treatment. We rejoiced to hear his testimony of miraculous

healing that he has experienced. It was wonderful news to hear how the prayers of friends

around the world have sustained him and have given him a demonstration of God's gracious

healing.

We continue to pray for our brother that the Lord may restore him to full health.

2. Fresh Challenges Facing the Anglican Communion

The original GAFCON in Jerusalem in 2008 was born out of the tragic cost that has come

from Provinces that have departed from clear biblical teaching and established historic

Anglican Formularies that were unquestioned until recent years. Those departures continue

and are even spreading. We were deeply grieved by the recent appointment of a man who

lives in a same-sex civil partnership as Dean of Canterbury Cathedral. It is a heartbreaking

provocation that such a departure from biblical standards would be thrust upon the

Communion in the historic See of Canterbury and in opposition to the established teaching

and practice of the majority of Anglicans.

The announcement from the Archbishop of Canterbury distanced himself from this

appointment, as it was the recommendation of a Selection Panel, requiring the Queen's

approval. Yet it is difficult to see how a Diocesan Bishop, let alone the Archbishop of

Canterbury, could not influence the appointment of the Dean of his own Cathedral,

especially given the published process for the Appointment of Deans. Moreover, filling this

position was the responsibility of Mr Stephen Knott, the Archbishop's Secretary for

Appointments, who is himself in a same-sex marriage. It is disingenuous, if not duplicitous,

for the Archbishop to claim that the Church of England has not changed its doctrine of

marriage, when he has engaged an Appointments Secretary, whose own union is a living

contradiction of marriage as God has ordained it, and which the Church of England claims

to uphold.

By empowering Mr Knott to oversee the appointments of senior positions in the

Church of England, it is hardly surprising that the recommended nominee was likewise in a

same-sex relationship. Clearly, the process for appointing senior positions in the Church of

England needs to be reformed, so that decisions are in the hands of those who abide by the

teaching of the Church of England, especially in relation to same-sex marriage and civil

partnerships, which are generally perceived as a cloak for homosexual activity.

Furthermore, while Dean David Monteith's long term civil partnership may have gone under

the radar in Leicester Cathedral, the moral character of the Dean of Canterbury has

ramifications for the whole Communion. Canterbury has a place in our history which needs

to be preserved, rather than undermined. At the recent Lambeth Conference, the Archbishop

of Canterbury affirmed Resolution I.10 of the 1998 Lambeth Conference. Regrettably, the

Archbishop will be perceived as advocating the very opposite of this resolution by refusing

to prevent this appointment. The so-called instrument of unity has sadly become an

instrument of disunity. The tear in the fabric of the Communion has only deepened, perhaps

irreparably.

The Anglican Communion evolved as a communion of Churches who held to the

Reformation Formularies. Yet the Anglican Communion has over the last twenty-five years

slowly but irretrievably abandoned the clear teaching of Scripture on not only matters of

human sexuality but the very nature of the gospel. Yet those who remain true to the

teaching of Scripture, especially in upholding Resolution I.10, are the true inheritors of the

Anglican Communion. By contrast, the Canterbury Communion best describes those who

accept the double speak of saying Resolution I.10 is our doctrine, but it is all right to disown

it, because "we have studied the Scriptures over many years and prayed about it". One can

only wonder what Athanasius would have said if Arius had made the same claim! Yet those

on two divergent paths cannot walk together, as the Council of Nicaea clearly

demonstrated. We deeply lament the advocacy for unbiblical practice, and the promotion of

those whose lives betray an abandonment of Christian morality. The Archbishop of

Canterbury has become complicit in this trend, while providing little support for biblical

orthodoxy, or offering any support for those orthodox Anglicans who are mistreated in their

provinces by the revisionist agenda of bishops who defy not only Resolution I.10, but the

clear teaching of Jesus in Matthew 19:4-9.

3. The Lambeth Conference

We rejoice that our brothers and sisters in the Global South Fellowship of Anglican

Churches (GSFA) have taken a strong stand for the Gospel, particularly addressing the

recent appointment at Canterbury Cathedral. We also appreciated their faithful witness at

the recent Lambeth Conference. Global South representatives spoke in support of the

biblical position of Resolution 1.10 as revisionists sought to push forward their agenda.

Powerfully, Global South leaders said, "Though we have gathered together, we are not

walking together." We see GSFA as a sister movement, not as a competitor, but as a Gospel

partner. As our constituencies overlap significantly, we look forward with anticipation to

ways in which we can mutually cooperate with GSFA.

As Gafcon leaders, we agree with those from the Global South who pointed out that the

Archbishop of Canterbury has departed from the authentic exercise of his office by

normalizing and praising those who have departed from biblical teaching and practice, and

giving equal place to practices that are contrary to biblical norms, as Anglicans have

received them. We urge him to repent.

4. New Developments towards GAFCON IV

We lamented the situation in Australia, where a majority of Diocesan Bishops could not give

their assent to the doctrine of the Anglican Church of Australia, that marriage is the

exclusive union of a man and a woman. We welcomed the establishment of the Diocese of

the Southern Cross in Australia to provide a lifeboat for those Anglicans who could no

longer remain under the jurisdiction of revisionist bishops.

The Primates also affirmed the desire of the Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC)

to maintain commitment to Resolution I.10, and authorised Mr Martin Mills to represent

Gafcon in meetings of the CEEC.

Though our history is short, dating only from 2008, our Gospel message is enduring. To

ensure our longevity, we continue to welcome new members, leaders, Bishops and

Archbishops. At this meeting we replaced two of our longstanding Guarantors who have

now retired, Archbishop Peter Jensen and Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali. We are thankful to God

for their faithful service to Gafcon. The Primates elected Mr. Olayinka Fisher of Nigeria and

Dr. Glenn Davies from Sydney to serve as Guarantors. The Guarantors serve as guardians,

ensuring that Gafcon stays faithful to "the faith once delivered to the saints." We welcome

these new Guarantors and thank God for their commitment.

Our plans are moving forward for GAFCON IV, with its theme of "To Whom Shall We Go?"

Each of the GAFCON gatherings has provided great encouragement and spiritual

nourishment. The challenges we face globally have only increased in intensity since our first

meeting in Jerusalem in 2008. We rejoice that GAFCON IV will provide an encouraging

environment filled with celebration, resources, testimonies, edifying content and experiences.

Our message is clear. Come to Kigali for GAFCON IV. You will not be disappointed!

We celebrate the upcoming consecration of three missionary Bishops for the Anglican

Network in Europe to engage in church planting and to care for those clergy and

congregations who have committed to promote biblical faith, in the context of other

churches who are increasingly rebelling against the clear teaching of Scripture. Video

greetings and congratulations were recorded to be shared with the new Bishops.

Thanks were expressed for the efforts of the Rev Canon Daniel Willis (Gafcon Operations

Manager) and Mr Paul Mirrington (Conference Manager) for their efforts, and the work of

the Regional Secretaries, Branch Chairs, and all others who are working so hard to ensure

that as many people as possible are able to attend GAFCON IV. The Primates Council urges

those in wealthier parts of the world to consider offering bursaries to those who cannot

afford to come, and to consider offering help even if they are not able to go themselves.

Our prayer is that GAFCON IV will be a blessing to many people as they seek to live faithfully

as disciples of Christ to the glory of God. Amen.

Archbishop Foley Beach, Primate of North America & Chairman

Archbishop Laurent Mbanda, Primate of Rwanda & Vice Chairman

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, Primate of Kenya

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, Primate of Uganda

Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, Primate of All Nigeria

Archbishop James Wong, Primate of Indian Ocean & Advisor to Primates Council

