COLORADO POST OFFICE RENAMED AFTER CHAPLAIN DIES IN AFGHANISTAN

Colorado Springs, Colorado.
July 23rd, 2021

Representatives from all branches of the service, several government agencies, and several endorsing agents from faith groups who are members of the Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty, gathered at the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) to honor Chaplain (Capt.) Dale Goetz.

Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn sponsored legislation to rename the Briargate post office in honor of Chaplain Goetz, who was part of Fort Carson's 1st Brigade Combat Team. He died in August 2010 and was the first chaplain killed in combat operations since Vietnam. The Rt. Rev. Derek LS Jones, Executive Director of the Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty and an Anglican was asked to deliver the Invocation and Major General Tom Solhjem, US Army Chief of Chaplains brought the keynote speech for the ceremony.

"We're thankful for the camaraderie shared among the Christian endorsers and memorializing Chaplain Goetz in this way, speaks to the camaraderie all our Chaplains share" said Chaplain Mark Ingles, endorser for the Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Treasurer for the Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty.

There are other projects underway to keep religious liberty at the forefront of our society and to honor chaplains who serve. Bishop Jones has authored legislation sponsored by Congressman Lamborn to update the Memorials to Chaplains on Chaplains Hill in Arlington National Cemetery and an identical bill in the US Senate is being sponsored by Senators Boozman (R-AR) and Warnock (D-GA). "We can thank Congressman Lamborn for his tireless work in celebrating the service of Chaplains in our military" commented Bp Jones, "this ceremony today honoring Chaplain Goetz is evidence of his commitment to everyone serving our nation in uniform."

