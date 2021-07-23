COLORADO POST OFFICE RENAMED AFTER CHAPLAIN DIES IN AFGHANISTAN

Colorado Springs, Colorado.

July 23rd, 2021

Representatives from all branches of the service, several government agencies, and several endorsing agents from faith groups who are members of the Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty, gathered at the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) to honor Chaplain (Capt.) Dale Goetz.

Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn sponsored legislation to rename the Briargate post office in honor of Chaplain Goetz, who was part of Fort Carson's 1st Brigade Combat Team. He died in August 2010 and was the first chaplain killed in combat operations since Vietnam. The Rt. Rev. Derek LS Jones, Executive Director of the Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty and an Anglican was asked to deliver the Invocation and Major General Tom Solhjem, US Army Chief of Chaplains brought the keynote speech for the ceremony.