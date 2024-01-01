Circumcision of the Flesh

But by eliminating this observance, the church has reduced the symbolism of birth, death and resurrection. Jesus of course did not derive from Joseph's seed, and Jesus never used his circumcised member to produce a new class of demigods, the way that the Greeks viewed their heroes, Hercules, Achilles and all those born of the union of a god and a human. That God the Spirit would terminate the Father's line at His only Son shows how God the Father views His human creation: finite yet capable of faith; faithful yet beholden to sin; sinful yet worthy of redemption.

The circumcision of Christ celebrates more than an ancient ritual adopted by a people set apart for God, the meaning of which has been lost in the pages of history. It acknowledges that unbroken line which unites us to God's first act of love: creating Man to be redeemed by His Son, circumcised in the flesh, in obedience to the Father who first decreed it.

David Duggan is a retired attorney living in Chicago. He is a regular contributor to VOL