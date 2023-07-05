CHURCH OF UGANDA DROPS BISHOP ELECT OVER POLYGAMY CHARGES

"We regret the immediate impact this decision will have on Luwero Diocese as well as on the bishop-elect and his family. We continue to pray for both, and assure you that the resolution of this matter is our highest priority."

The House of Bishops ordered fresh nominations from the Diocesan Nominations Committee within a period of one month, ending 31st July 2023.

The Rt. Rev. Eridard Nsubuga, current Bishop of Luwero, will abdicate on Sunday, 9th July 2023 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65. He will hand over ecclesiastical authority to the archbishop, per the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Uganda.

The House of Bishops will receive fresh nominations for the next Bishop of Luwero and elect on 1st August 2023.

The consecration and enthronement of the 4th Bishop of Luwero will be Sunday, 6th August 2023, at St. Mark's Cathedral, Luwero.

"In the meantime, we urge Christians and church leaders to remain calm, pray for Luwero Diocese and all affected parties, and heed Psalm 46:10 -- 'Be still and know that I am God.'"

Newspapers and FM radios in Uganda have been running stories indicating that the bishop elect had another wife with two children. He reportedly also had a son out of wedlock.

END