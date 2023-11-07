Church Society Director says Archbishop Justin Welby should Resign

"That's not rocket science. What has been proposed is a heresy. I don't use the word lightly. It's a heresy against the teaching of the Scriptures, the early church fathers, and the formularies of the Church of England."

The church has authority in controversies of faith, said Gatiss, but it cannot ordain anything contrary to God's word written. "That's what our Articles say, Article 20. So, bishops who are not disciplining those who are teaching in error, in accordance with our formularies and Scripture, are in contravention of their own consecration oaths, and they ought to repent as well. Whatever their personal opinion might be on the issue, they need to repent of not disciplining those who are in serious, soul-destroying error."

"When asked if we had confidence in his leadership or whether he ought to resign prior to his planned retirement in 2 years, both I and one colleague raised our hands to say he should resign."

Later, Archbishop Justin Welby met with 34 progressive Anglican leaders who vehemently argued that the archbishop was not doing enough to push the Living in Love and Faith Report (LLF) proposing the blessing of same-sex unions.

