Church of Nigeria Receives Over 35 Orthodox Anglican Church Bishops and Clergy Who Returned To The Fold

He said: "This is a beginning of a new journey. When God starts doing something new in one's life, nothing can hinder it. Although, the perfect will of God may come through pains and challenging moments, we need to stand firm to get it. It has not been easy, but you have taken a good step and done the right thing, and God will bless you. We receive you with all our hearts to the family of God where you rightly belong. Count on us to be standing with you."

The Primate assured the returnees that they will be reabsorbed into the Anglican Communion Church of Nigeria and be posted to different dioceses without making them lose their former positions while they were with the Anglican family.

The Coordinator of the course Organising Team, The Most Rev. Dr Blessing Enyindah told the participants that the Course was organised to reset their minds to enable them serve properly in the Church of Nigeria as they are being reintegrated, and charged them to be humble and faithful, which will enable them to be orderly, for which Anglican Church is marked. "There is a general rule of decency and order. The Anglican Church is a Church of order. All who worship or serve in the Anglican Church must accept the Anglican Order. It takes humility and faithfulness to follow order"; Enyindah told them.

Rector, Ibru Centre, Venerable Princewill Ireoba, who preached during the Holy Communion Service, charged the participants to learn from Phillip and James the Less, adding that faithfulness and humility will take and priest far in ministries.

Meanwhile, in February this year at Evo Diocese in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ndukuba informed the Standing Committee of the Church of Nigeria that he had adopted a reconciliatory/pastoral approach to resolve conflicts and grievances bedeviling the church.

He explained that the pastoral approach was used to bring back the former Archbishop of the Orthodox Anglican Church of Nigeria, Ven. Solomon Adewumi, back to the Anglican Communion Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), adding that the former Archbishop, who had been posted returned with more than 35 others.

The course, which featured Bible studies, talks, lectures, tutorials and counselling sessions, among others, was organised by a team made up of the Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah (leader); Most Rev. Cyril Odutemu; Rt. Rev. Jwan Zhumbes; Rt. Rev. William Aladekugbe; Ven. Nnamdi Okpuno (desk officer); Ven. Titus Akali and Ven. Princewill Ireoba (secretary).

END