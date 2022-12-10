Church of Nigeria Bishop leads violent sectarian mob attacking Anglican Church in New Jersey

Christ Anglican Church is a member of the Anglican Diocese of the

Rocky Mountains. Bishop Ken Ross, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of

the Rocky Mountains, was leading the worship service when CoN Bishop

Dr. Augustine Unigbe, who is also a medical doctor in New Jersey, and a

group of 14 CoN members forced their way into the church attempting

to illegally seize the church property. Bishop Unigbe stormed the

platform yelling "I have come to take over the church and shut this

service down."

In a video obtained by the Anglican Office for Government &

International Affairs, Bishop Unigbe is clearly seen pushing and shoving

church members and at one point to raise his Bishop's staff, striking a

church member trying to stop the illegal trespassing.

The video shows the violent mob continuing to illegally trespass and

attempting to move past law enforcement and church officials. The

video also shows that, despite multiple requests from law enforcement

officers who were already on the scene, Bishop Unigbe and 14 of his

followers refused to obey lawful police orders to leave the church.

AOGIA.ORG

Eventually the mod was dispersed and the trespassers were forced by

police to vacate the premises.

Bishop Derek Jones, Chairman of the AOGIA responded by saying "This is

such a tragic, deeply tragic incident.

As videos on social media show, Bishop Unigbe had many opportunities to prevent the

violence, but he chose instead to lead and participate in it, even striking at least

one parishioner. It is heartbreaking to see people behave in such manner. This

should, and will be, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, I am sure."

Complicating the issue further is that the violent incident appears to be

pre-meditated and orchestrated by another Church of Nigeria Bishop

according to a letter from the Church of Nigeria dated 29 November,

2022.

The letter, written by The Rt. Rev'd Nathan C. O. Kanu, Interim Coordinating Bishop,

Church of Nigeria North America Mission (CONNAM) to Bishop Ken Ross of the ACNA

directing him to stay away from Christ Anglican Church, saying: "Whatever the purpose

or intention, we are troubled that the visit may be misconstrued...

The optics may then ensue in additional protests or, worse, physical confrontations."

Bishop Kanu is the supervisor of The Right Reverend Dr. Augustine

Unigbe. The letter was also sent to The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, who is

the Primate of the Church of Nigeria.

It is unclear at this point whether the Church of Nigeria will respond

appropriately by removing Bishops Kanu and Unigbe from leadership.

While everyone is innocent until proven guilty in our system of law, the

evidence is overwhelming and very public. The CoN would be wise to

remove them at least over the next few months while authorities and

prosecutors vigorously move the matter through the courts. Given Bp

Kanu's assignment is from the Primate of the CoN, there are serious

Bishop Augustine assaulting a member of Christ Anglican Church with

his Bishop's staff questions if this was initiated at the highest levels of

the CoN. If so, this one incident may prompt the State Department and

FBI to become involved.

The Reverend Canon Justin Murff, Executive Director of the Anglican

Office for Government & International Affairs noted that "it seems the

Church of Nigeria does not understand that the peaceful free exercise of

religion is a constitutional right for all Americans. In the United States, we

respect the rule of law. Christ Anglican Church voted to join the Anglican

Church in North America almost a year ago. For the Church of Nigeria to

respond by threatening an ACNA Bishop with physical violence and then

lead a riotous mob attacking one of our churches, it's not just ungodly and

unacceptable, but illegal." Murff went on to say "The Anglican Office for

Government & International Affairs urges the Church of Nigeria to cease

its illegal actions immediately and we encourage the removal of Bishops

Unigbe and Kanu from their episcopal offices."

The AOGIA is working with the Rector at Christ Anglican Church and with

local police and prosecutors to ensure that the constitutional rights of the

parishioners are protected. "Anglican Churches in the United States are

committed to upholding, respecting, and defending our legal and

constitutional rights." commented Archdeacon Job Serebrov, AOGIA

General Counsel.

This situation is ongoing and the case is before local prosecutors.

About AOGIA: The Anglican Office for Government & International

Affairs exists to provide spiritual and educational resources for Anglicans

to advocate for religious freedom, engage in public diplomacy and civic

engagement, and provide a voice on behalf of global Anglicans in

international affairs.

END