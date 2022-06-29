Church of England urged to pay for slavery memorial

A report found that "the Church of England did not as an institution call out the evil nature of what was happening"

Kaya Burgess, Religious Affairs Correspondent

The Times

June 29 2022

The Church of England should contribute towards a £4 million national memorial to victims of the slave trade -- the first of its kind in Britain -- in Hyde Park as part of its repentance for profiting from the atrocity, Lord Boateng has suggested.

A report published by the Archbishops' Racial Justice Commission, an independent group led by the Labour peer, found that there was "a sense of deep hurt and of pain" among those who were "still experiencing racial injustice within and at the hands of the Church of England".