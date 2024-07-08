Church of England moves closer to services of blessing for same-sex couples

Now campaigners hope that special standalone services of blessings -- which will look and feel very similar to church weddings -- are on the cards. However, gay couples will still need to undergo a civil ceremony in order to be legally married.

Traditionalists said the move could lead to those who believe marriage can only be a union of a man and a woman leaving the C of E.

Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, pleaded for an alliance of traditionalists to stay within the church. He told the synod: "I cannot imagine the Church of England without the Alliance network, members and friends ... That they all flourish in this church, including firmly those in the Alliance, is indispensable to the gospel in this land."

The bishops proposed that restrictions on prayers of blessings for same-sex couples be removed so that clergy may conduct separate, standalone services. The move would be hand in hand with the provision of "pastoral reassurance", allowing clergy and congregations opposed to the new arrangements to be overseen by like-minded bishops.

Bishops will also undertake further work on the question of whether LGBTQ+ clergy should be permitted to marry their partners. At the moment, they are permitted to be in celibate civil partnerships, but not civil marriages.

Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, told the synod: "What's before us is a compromise.

"No parish, no priest has to offer these prayers but once the detail has been worked out -- not yet done, we're still on a journey -- standalone service can take place and [for] those who for reasons of conscience and theological conviction cannot support this, delegated and extended episcopal ministry for pastoral care, sacramental care and teaching ministry will be put in place.

"What's before us isn't what everyone wants ... but it is an Anglican way forward."

Ian Paul, who has campaigned against moves towards blessings for same-sex couples, said the bishops' proposal would "destroy trust, divide the church and lead to greater decline".

END