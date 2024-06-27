Church of England Evangelicals Propose "Parallel Province" Within Anglican Communion

What is proposed is clearly indicative of "a departure from the doctrine of the Church of England in an essential matter".

We have written to you and your colleagues in the House of Bishops on several

occasions (copies attached - https://alliancecofe.org/letters/) setting out the unintended consequences of these moves that you propose and the issues they raise in terms of Western elitism (ignoring the views of the Global South) and unlawfulness (failing to follow the canons of the Church of England which are designed to preserve unity).

As you know, we have always urged that the General Synod be allowed to follow correct legal processes requiring a two-thirds majority in all Houses for a change of liturgy. It is a matter of deep regret (and the cause of incalculable damage to the structure, integrity and mission of the national Church) that the House of Bishops, having agreed in October 2023 (and in November 2023 with the whole Synod) that the correct canonical process be followed, has reneged on its decision and that, as a result, no such process has begun.

Given this, we want to inform you that we are now proposing a positive way forward to allow those churches who support the Church's teaching to carry on their mission and pipeline of ministry securely, founded on the Church's doctrine.

If the further departure from the Church's doctrine suggested by the Synod papers does go ahead, we will have no choice but rapidly to establish what would in effect be a new de facto "parallel Province" within the Church of England and to seek pastoral oversight from bishops who remain faithful to orthodox teaching on marriage and sexuality. We will encourage all church leaders who are in sympathy with The Alliance to join the parallel Province.

We will take action with immediate effect to open up a new pre-ordination stream for potential ordinands, in partnership with orthodox bishops, to reverse the decline caused in part by this unconstitutional and unorthodox process.

We are not leaving the Church of England or the Anglican Communion. We wish to stay loyal to the one holy catholic and apostolic Church throughout the world rather than be part of a schismatic move which departs from the teaching received and upheld not only by the vast majority of the Anglican Communion (representing around 75% of the Anglican Communion's 80 million members), the Roman Catholic Church, the Orthodox Churches but also the vast majority of other churches around the world.

The new Province will seek to cooperate with the other orthodox Provinces within the Anglican Communion.

We believe that this positive way forward will allow the orthodox churches within the Church of England to grow and flourish and raise up ordinands (reversing the

considerable fall since the House of Bishops' PLF proposals) and encourage the re-evangelisation of our nation.

We urge you, even at this late stage, to honour your oaths as archbishops and bishops in

England and to follow the lawful constitutional path to preserve the unity of the Church throughout the Anglican Communion.

With love in Christ,

Busola Sodeinde, Church Commissioner and UK Global Majority rep

Ade Adebajo, Lay Chair of London Diocesan Synod, Chair of Lambeth Partners and UK Global Majority rep

Canon Dr. Addy Lazz-Onyenobi, Member of General Synod and UK Global Majority

rep

Ven. Vernon Ross, Archdeacons who support The Alliance

Revd Dr. Rich Johnson, National Leader, New Wine

Revd Wole Agbaje, Head of Young Adults, New Wine

Revd John Coles, New Wine Ambassador

Revd Paul Harcourt, former National Leader, New Wine

Revd Canon Paul Langham, National Leadership Team, New Wine on General Synod

Revd Archie Coates, Vicar of Holy Trinity Brompton and Head of HTB Network

Revd Nicky Gumbel CBE, President of Church Revitalisation Trust, HTB Network

Revd Sarah Jackson, CEO of Revitalise Trust, and Chair of HTB Network on General

Synod

Revd Jago Wynne, Vice-Chair of HTB Network on General Synod

Revd Canon John Dunnett, Chair of Evangelical Group on General Synod (EGGS)

Jane Patterson, Secretary of Evangelical Group on General Synod (EGGS)

Rt. Revd Julian Henderson, President of Church of England Evangelical Council

Sarah Tett, Trustee of Church of England Evangelical Council

Revd Kieran Bush, Chair of the ReNew Planning Team

Debbie Buggs, Member of ReNew and Member of General Synod and of the Crown

Nominations Commission

Revd Canon John McGinley, Church Planting Network Leader

Revd Lydia Corbett, Orthodox Female Clergy Group

Revd Elaine Sutherland, Orthodox Female Clergy Group

Ed Shaw, Ministry Director of Living Out

Revd Canon Vaughan Roberts, Co-Founder of Living Out

Rt. Revd Keith Sinclair, Trustee of Living Out

Helen Lamb, Trustee of Living Out

Revd Dr. Lee Gatiss, Director of Church Society

All signatories are leaders of networks/organisations but are signing in their personal capacities, recognising they cannot claim to speak for everyone that they lead.

- Members of the House of Bishops

- First, Second, Third Church Estates Commissioners

- Secretary to the Church Commissioners' Board of Governors

- Chair, Audit and Risk Committee, Church Commissioners

- Secretary-General of the General Synod of the Church of England