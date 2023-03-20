CHURCH OF ENGLAND ANGLO-CATHOLIC BISHOPS ISSUE STATEMENT ON LLF REPORT

We welcome and reinforce the clear commitment to maintain the doctrine of marriage as the Church of England has received it, and which is shared with the great churches of East and West. We are glad that no changes to the Canons or authorised liturgies of the Church of England as they touch on Holy Matrimony are proposed.

In two days' time, prayers and other guidance will be published in draft form, for consideration at General Synod. If commended in due course by the House of Bishops, these prayers would enable clergy, at their discretion, to offer services of thanksgiving and dedication for committed, faithful same-sex couples, and to ask God's blessings on them.

The use of these prayers will be entirely discretionary, and they would be commended by the House of Bishops in accordance with Canon B5 which requires that such forms of service are commensurate with the doctrine and teaching of the Church of England. We will study this material carefully when it is published and, in due course, we anticipate issuing pastoral guidance to the clergy who look to us for oversight as to how best these prayers might be used locally.

We note the commitment by the House of Bishops to rescind Issues in Human Sexuality and to replace it with new pastoral guidance. A number of legal as well as pastoral questions are raised here, which will require significant further work.

+ TONY WAKEFIELD

The Rt Revd Tony Robinson, Bishop of Wakefield,

Chairman of The Society's Council of Bishops

+STEPHEN BEVERLEY

The Rt Revd Stephen Race, Bishop of Beverley

+ PHILIP BURNLEY

The Rt Revd Philip North, Bishop of Burnley

+ MARTIN CICESTR

The Rt Revd Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester

+ JONATHAN FULHAM

The Rt Revd Jonathan Baker, Bishop of Fulham

+ WILLIAM LEWES

The Rt Revd Will Hazlewood, Bishop of Lewes

+ NORMAN RICHBOROUGH

The Rt Revd Norman Banks, Bishop of Richborough