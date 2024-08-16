Christians, evangelicals rally for Kamala Harris ahead of DNC

Their efforts come on the heels of similar campaigns aimed at specific constituency groups, such as the recent "White Dudes for Harris" Zoom call that featured celebrities and grabbed headlines. John Pavlovitz, a liberal-leaning Christian author and activist, was on that call when he hatched the idea for a Christian-centric version and texted his friend Malynda Hale, a singer, actress and fellow activist.

"We had a conversation about how, specifically on the Democratic side of the political spectrum, you don't hear a lot of people talking about their faith," Hale told Religion News Service in an interview. "We wanted people to know that there are progressive Christians, there are Christians on the Democratic, left-leaning side, so that they didn't feel alone."

The result was Christians for Kamala, a part-fundraiser, part-virtual roundtable livestreamed event on Monday (Aug. 12). Featured speakers cited their faith as they praised liberal policies and personally endorsed Harris -- who recently entered the presidential race after President Joe Biden bowed out -- and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Over the course of the nearly three-hour event, the group raised more than $150,000 for the Harris campaign, a number that has climbed to just shy of $200,000 in the days since.

"It's been really difficult to keep up with the flood of comments and connections that have been coming in," said Pavlovitz, who said the only formal help he received from the Harris campaign was in setting up a donation system for fundraising.

A number of Christian groups -- including evangelicals, a constituency key to former President Donald Trump's base -- have assembled similar calls in the lead up to next week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Most have had little to no assistance from the official Harris-Walz campaign, which, barely a month old, has yet to announced a dedicated faith outreach director. The emerging grassroots coalition vies not only to bolster Harris but also to push back on what organizers say is a false assumption that to be Christian is to be a Republican -- or a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Christianity has long been associated with the Republican Party, which is more than 80% Christian, according to a 2022 survey from the Public Religion Research Institute. It has also been associated with Trump, who has benefitted from the consistent support of white evangelical voters.

But while the same PRRI poll found that 31% of Democrats are religiously unaffiliated, the majority -- around 60% -- still ascribe to various forms of Christianity. The difference lies in the types of Christians that make up each party's ranks: Whereas 68% of the GOP are white Christians (with 30% of the party represented by white evangelical Protestants alone) only 24% of Democrats are the same, and they are primarily white Catholics (10%) and white mainline Protestants (9%), while white evangelicals only represent 4%. Meanwhile, Black Protestants -- a key part of the Democratic base -- constitute 16% of the Democratic Party, with Hispanic Protestants representing 3%, Hispanic Catholics 12% and "other Christians" rounding out the group with an additional 6%.

That diversity was on display during the Christians for Kamala call, which included a mix of faith leaders such as the Rev. Jacqui Lewis, of Middle Collegiate Church in New York City, and the Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., head of the nonprofit Hip Hop Caucus; activists like environmentalist Bill McKibben and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Charlotte Clymer; commentators such as CNN's Van Jones; and politicians, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Texas State Rep. James Talarico.

The speakers linked their support for specific policies, such as working to blunt the impacts of climate change or passing immigration reform, to their faith and Christian Scripture. Some rebuked conservative Christianity's ties to the GOP, calling it a form of Christian nationalism.

"My faith in Jesus leads me to reject Christian nationalism and commit myself to the project of a multiracial, multicultural democracy where we can all freely love God and fully love our neighbors," said Talarico, a Presbyterian Church (USA) seminarian who has been vocal in his condemnation of Christian nationalism in his state. "That same faith leads me to support Vice President Harris to be the next president of the United States."

Although a member of a mainline denomination, Talarico was also a speaker on a separate "Evangelicals for Harris" Zoom call assembled on Wednesday evening. Organized by Faith Voters, a 501(c)4 organization, the effort was geared toward conservative Christians who have disproportionately sided with Trump. The call struck a different tone than Christians for Kamala: some speakers noted they had never endorsed a candidate before, and at least one pastor suggested he was risking friendships and relationships with his congregation by participating.

News of the event sparked blowback from conservatives, such as Sean Feucht, an evangelical worship leader and activist who once ran for Congress in California and has at least informally worked with prominent Republican strategists for his own initiatives. Feucht, who has also said he is in regular contact with Trump's campaign staff, accused evangelicals who participated in the call of apostasy and heresy, deriding them on social media as "Heretics for Harris."

In addition, the Rev. Franklin Graham, son of famed evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, decried a new advertisement produced by Evangelicals for Harris targeting swing state voters, saying it was "trying to mislead people" by using images of his father.

But call participants like evangelical activist Shane Claiborne appeared unmoved by the criticism, as was Jerushah Duford, a counselor who is also Billy Graham's granddaughter and Franklin Graham's niece.

"Voting Kamala, for me, is so much greater than policies," Duford said. "It's a vote against another four years of faith leaders justifying the actions of a man who destroys the message Jesus came to spread, and that is why I get involved in politics."

Jemar Tisby, an author and historian who spoke during the call, told RNS that while he grew up in conservative Christian communities, he does not identify as evangelical himself, preferring the term "evangelical adjacent." Even so, he felt compelled to participate because, he said, "we have the choice before us between democracy and authoritarianism, and I feel like this is a historic moment when people of conscience need to take a stand."

Tisby, author of the forthcoming book "The Spirit of Justice: True Stories of Faith, Race, and Resistance," also praised the diversity represented on the call, some of which was conducted in Spanish. He said it represented a broader understanding of evangelicalism than is often represented in U.S. politics.

"Many people of color, many women, many people who traditionally have not been platformed or been passed the mic, are now able to have their voices heard. I think that's very significant," Tisby said.

The call closed with remarks from former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a Republican who drew backlash from fellow conservatives after he became one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for insurrection connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He argued the current Republican Party does not resemble "conservatism or, frankly, Christianity," and lamented "pastors and faith leaders that have sold themselves down the river." Some of today's support for Trump, he said, amounted to a form of idol worship.

There are "certainly a few things that can make God a little jealous," he said, "and one of those is worshipping something other than Him. And that's what you see in today's GOP."

The calls add to a slate of organizing efforts launched in recent days aimed at specific religious groups. Nearly 500 faith leaders have signed on to a letter endorsing Harris, a "Latter-day Saints for Harris" call was convened last week and multiple separate calls have been organized for Jewish Americans -- including one on Thursday that targeted Jewish women and featured singer Barbra Streisand.

A separate "Catholics for Kamala" call, facilitated in part by the Harris campaign, was also slated for this week but organizers rescheduled it until after the Democratic National Convention, citing scheduling conflicts.

According to Pavlovitz, his group is already partnering with others, such as Catholics for Kamala, Christian Democrats of America and Vote Common Good. What form their collaborations take remains to be seen, but Pavlovitz said he is hopeful for whatever comes next.

"We've all begun talking as a part of this process about what these partnerships could look like moving forward," he said. "There is talk about some, you know, collective expression of our spirituality, which is really what this was about."

