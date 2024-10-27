Christians demand Justin Welby's resignation after gay sex comment

The Alliance, a collaboration of CofE groups adhering to biblical teachings on sexual ethics, have written to the archbishops and bishops expressing their concerns, as reported by Anglican Ink. They complained that "the correct constitutional process has not been followed for departing from current agreed doctrine or for a change of liturgy."

Due to what they perceive as a de facto change in doctrine, they announced they have begun "setting up a de facto parallel province within the Church of England in response to the de facto change in doctrine." The Alliance also noted the lack of provision for faithful clergy to be overseen by faithful bishops.

The Church of England's official doctrine states that "sexual intercourse, as an expression of faithful intimacy, properly belongs within marriage exclusively," defining marriage as a lifelong union between "one man with one woman." The pastoral guidance set out in 2023 for the Prayers of Love and Faith reiterates this stance, affirming that "it is within marriage that sexual intimacy finds its proper place."

Welby made the controversial statement on the podcast "The Rest is Politics" when co-host Alastair Campbell (former spokesman for Tony Blair under the Labour government) asked him if he believed gay sex was sinful. Welby responded, "Where we've come to is to say that all sexual activity should be within a committed relationship and whether it's straight or gay."

Welby added, "We've put forward a proposal that where people have been through a civil partnership or a same-sex marriage ... they should be able to come along to a church and have a service of prayer and blessing for them in their lives together."

In response to the backlash, Welby's office has released a public statement elaborating on his views.

"Archbishop Justin was giving a personal view that reflects the position now held by himself, the Archbishop of York and many other bishops regarding sexual intimacy," the statement reads.

"He has been honest that his thinking has evolved over the years through much prayer and theological reflection -- particularly through the Living in Love and Faith process -- and he now holds this view sincerely. It reflects his commitment to continuing to welcome, love and include LGBTQ+ people more fully in the life of the Church," the statement continues.

Welby acknowledged that "there is no consensus among the bishops on this question, and the Church remains deeply divided," alleging his "absolute commitment to those who hold a traditional view having 'a full and undoubted place in the Church of England.'"

Responding to Welby's statement, Tim Dieppe, Head of Public Policy at the U.K.-based group Christian Concern, wrote in an op-ed, "Welby's logic is actually completely backwards. It is those with 'a traditional view' who belong most firmly within the CofE. They are upholding the doctrine as it has been received and understood."

Dieppe added, "Those bishops who depart from the clear unambiguous teaching of the CofE should resign. It is they who do not have a place in the Church of England, however sincerely held their beliefs may be. A sincere atheist can hardly be a bishop. The sincerity of the disbelief in CofE doctrine does nothing to justify remaining as a bishop."

