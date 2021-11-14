CHRIST CHURCH PLANO DESIGNATED PROVINCIAL PRO-CATHEDRAL

The Very Rev. Paul Donison is now appointed Dean of the Provincial Pro-Cathedral, having served as Christ Church Plano's Rector for nearly six years. Dean Donison commented, "The Lord has continued to grow Christ Church Plano over the years as a flourishing community where people can fall in love with both the liturgical beauty and gospel urgency of our Anglican Tradition. Our parishioners have always believed that the Lord built us not only for our own regional mission but for the sake of blessing the mission of the Province. We are excited about our new Provincial role under Archbishop Foley's episcopal oversight, and the opportunity to more intentionally and formally partner with others in reaching North America with the transforming love of Jesus Christ."

END