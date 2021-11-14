- Home
- News
- Special Reports
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
CHRIST CHURCH PLANO DESIGNATED PROVINCIAL PRO-CATHEDRAL
ACNA News
Nov 14, 2021
Archbishop Beach shared today that Christ Church, located in Plano, Texas, is taking on a new Provincial role: "It is my pleasure to announce that Christ Church Plano has been designated as the Provincial Pro-Cathedral for the Anglican Church in North America. Christ Church has played a significant role since the beginning of the Province, being the site of the Investiture of our first Archbishop in 2009, hosting Assembly 2019, and supporting various Provincial initiatives throughout the years. It is my hope that Christ Church can be a model for Biblical teaching, liturgy, evangelism, mission, and ministry."
The Very Rev. Paul Donison is now appointed Dean of the Provincial Pro-Cathedral, having served as Christ Church Plano's Rector for nearly six years. Dean Donison commented, "The Lord has continued to grow Christ Church Plano over the years as a flourishing community where people can fall in love with both the liturgical beauty and gospel urgency of our Anglican Tradition. Our parishioners have always believed that the Lord built us not only for our own regional mission but for the sake of blessing the mission of the Province. We are excited about our new Provincial role under Archbishop Foley's episcopal oversight, and the opportunity to more intentionally and formally partner with others in reaching North America with the transforming love of Jesus Christ."
END