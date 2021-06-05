CHOOSE A POPE

Protestants do not find the primacy-of-Peter in the Bible, neither do we recognize a centralized authority with permission to mix biblical and unbiblical teachings (magisterium) to instruct Christians about what to believe. The Protestant Reformation was based on the Bible at our primary authority (sola Scriptura), what Alister McGrath calls "Christianity's Dangerous Idea." God appointed the Bible as the sole instrument through which he reveals the way of salvation to the church, which means that "the biblical text would have to be sufficiently comprehensive and sufficiently self-explanatory, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, to effect this purpose. If such were the case, the clerical leadership of the church would then derive their authority from the degree of their faithfulness to Scripture's saving teachings and not the other way around" (Ashley Null, "Thomas Cranmer and the Anglican Way of Reading Scripture").

"Let us diligently search for the well of life in the books of the New and Old Testament, and not run to the stinking puddles of men's traditions, devised by man's imagination for our justification and salvation. " -- Thomas Cranmer, Homily on "Holy Scripture"

"Holy Scripture containeth all things necessary to salvation: so that whatsoever is not read therein, nor may be proved thereby, is not to be required of any man, that it should be believed as an article of Faith, or be thought requisite or necessary to salvation." -- Thirty-nine Articles of Religion, VI

". . .so also the Church of Rome hath erred, not only in their living and manner of Ceremonies, but also in matters of Faith." -- Thirty-nine Articles of Religion, XIX

