Chip Edgar Elected Bishop Coadjutor of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina

Despite COVID-19, the election was held in person, but to allow for social distancing a portion of the lay delegation was seated in a separate location on the property, making it possible for delegations to meet for prayer and discussion during the election process. To win the election, a candidate needed to obtain a majority in both the lay and clergy orders on the same ballot. Edgar was elected on the third ballot, receiving 55% in both houses.

Dean Edgar is currently the Planting Pastor, Rector and Dean of The Cathedral Church of the Apostles (Diocese of the Carolinas) in Columbia, SC, where he has served since 2004. During that time, he oversaw the growth of the church from a core group of 25 to an average Sunday attendance of nearly 400. He served as the Rector of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Glen Ellyn, IL from 1997 -- 2004; as the Canon Pastor at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke in Orlando, FL from 1994 -- 1997 and as the Curate at St. Paul's Church, Chattanooga, TN from 1993 -- 1994. Dean Edgar and his wife, Beth, have been married for 32 years. They have five grown children and a new granddaughter.

There were two additional candidates in the election: The Rev. Dr. Rob Sturdy, Chaplain to the Corps of Cadets, St. Alban's Chapel at The Citadel, Charleston, SC. and The Rev. Chris Warner, Rector of Holy Cross, Sullivan's Island, and Daniel Island, SC.

The Diocese, with 53 churches in the eastern portion of the state, is made up of just over 20,000 members.

Additional information about the Very Rev. Chip Edgar, including photographs and a video interview, may be found at https://adosc.org/about/bishop-coadjutors-search-process/learn-more-about-the-candidates/the-very-rev-chip-edgar/

