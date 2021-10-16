- Home
Chip Edgar Elected Bishop Coadjutor of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina
PRESS RELEASE
October 16, 2021
At a special Electing Convention held at Christ Church in Mt. Pleasant, the Very Rev. Chip Edgar was elected Bishop Coadjutor of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina. Pending approval by the Anglican Church in North America's College of Bishops, who will meet in January 2022, Edgar will be in line to succeed Bishop Mark Lawrence who has served as the Diocesan Bishop since January of 2008.
"You have bestowed a trust in me and I promise I will do everything I possibly can to live in to that trust," said Edgar, following the election. "I am deeply, deeply humbled." Quoting Second Samuel he said, "Who am I that you have brought me this far? And who is my family?" I trust this is the Lord's will for the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina and this is the Lord's will for me and for my family... I covet your prayers. From this point forward I covet your prayers. Thank you very much."
Once consecrated as Bishop Coadjutor, in March of 2022, Edgar will, for a season, serve alongside Bishop Lawrence.
Despite COVID-19, the election was held in person, but to allow for social distancing a portion of the lay delegation was seated in a separate location on the property, making it possible for delegations to meet for prayer and discussion during the election process. To win the election, a candidate needed to obtain a majority in both the lay and clergy orders on the same ballot. Edgar was elected on the third ballot, receiving 55% in both houses.
Dean Edgar is currently the Planting Pastor, Rector and Dean of The Cathedral Church of the Apostles (Diocese of the Carolinas) in Columbia, SC, where he has served since 2004. During that time, he oversaw the growth of the church from a core group of 25 to an average Sunday attendance of nearly 400. He served as the Rector of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Glen Ellyn, IL from 1997 -- 2004; as the Canon Pastor at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke in Orlando, FL from 1994 -- 1997 and as the Curate at St. Paul's Church, Chattanooga, TN from 1993 -- 1994. Dean Edgar and his wife, Beth, have been married for 32 years. They have five grown children and a new granddaughter.
There were two additional candidates in the election: The Rev. Dr. Rob Sturdy, Chaplain to the Corps of Cadets, St. Alban's Chapel at The Citadel, Charleston, SC. and The Rev. Chris Warner, Rector of Holy Cross, Sullivan's Island, and Daniel Island, SC.
The Diocese, with 53 churches in the eastern portion of the state, is made up of just over 20,000 members.
Additional information about the Very Rev. Chip Edgar, including photographs and a video interview, may be found at https://adosc.org/about/bishop-coadjutors-search-process/learn-more-about-the-candidates/the-very-rev-chip-edgar/
END