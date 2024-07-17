jQuery Slider

CEEC responds to General Synod and plans way forward

July 17, 2024

From CEEC;

Many of you will have seen General Synod decisions making the headlines in the last couple of weeks. It certainly has been an eventful time. See our update below on what happened at Synod, what decisions were made and what it means going forward.

Just prior to General Synod, the Alliance issued a letter to the bishops warning them of the consequences of a continued pursuit of change in the Church of England. See more on that below.

Last Friday, the CEEC commissioned its first set of overseers to deliver its provision of alternative spiritual oversight. You can see the full story below.

Please do see our prayer pointers for the coming weeks as conferences, camps and festivals take place across the country.

Please do forward this email to a friend/church member who would like to be kept informed.

In Christ,

John

Revd Canon John Dunnett,
National Director, CEEC

