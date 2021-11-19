CANADA: ANiC Elects new Co-Adjutor

He graduated from Wycliffe College Toronto in 1990 (MDiv) and was ordained to the priesthood in 1991. After a two-year curacy on the Sunshine Coast of BC (a name he often found to be somewhat misleading), he was appointed the first rector of St. Andrew's Pender Harbour, BC where he ministered for a very happy six years. In 1998 he left St. Andrew's to join the staff of St. John's where he feels deeply blessed to have served until the present day. Discipleship, catechism, evangelism, cross-cultural mission, and preaching are some of the areas of his ministry that Dan has been particularly blessed by over his years there. He is also archdeacon for Vancouver BC and surrounding area, is a member of the ANiC finance committee, a past member of ANiC Council and chaired the ANiC Harvest Task Force in 2019.

He and his wife Cathryn met at St. John's and married in 2001. They have two boys Alexander age 19 and Nicholas age 16. Dan loves spending time with his family, especially doing outdoor activities. He also enjoys snowboarding the beautiful BC mountains, walks with his dog Windsor, reading good books, has recently acquired a love of sailing, and supports the incomparable Minnesota Vikings in their quest for that Super Bowl win that has eluded them for so long.

