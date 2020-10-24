jQuery Slider

BREAKING... ALBANY EPISCOPAL BISHOP WILLIAM H. LOVE HAS RESIGNED

REAKING NEWS….

By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
October 24, 2020

VOL has been informed that the Bishop of Albany, the Rt. Rev William H. Love has announced his resignation effective Feb 1, 2021.

This has been agreed upon by Presiding Bishop Michael Curry and has the unanimous approval of the disciplinary panel of the Episcopal Church. He will take a terminal sabbatical starting Jan 1, 2021.

A VOL reader wrote; “This is powerful and emotional for all of us. Power will then be transferred to the Standing Committee. Bishop Love’s pastoral directive will stand until he departs.”

This now opens up Albany to ACNA missionary work in that diocesan territory.

(The Rt. Rev. William Love, IX Bishop of Albany, made the announcement during his address at the Diocesan Convention on October 24}

