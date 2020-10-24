REAKING NEWS….

ALBANY EPISCOPAL BISHOP WILLIAM H. LOVE HAS RESIGNED

By David W. Virtue, DD

October 24, 2020

VOL has been informed that the Bishop of Albany, the Rt. Rev William H. Love has announced his resignation effective Feb 1, 2021.

This has been agreed upon by Presiding Bishop Michael Curry and has the unanimous approval of the disciplinary panel of the Episcopal Church. He will take a terminal sabbatical starting Jan 1, 2021.