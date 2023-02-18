Bishops' same-sex blessing plans are a "Dog's dinner" - Rev Ian Paul interview with Tony Rucinski

He says the Bishops were "extremely unclear" on how to "reconcile the tensions" between these two positions. In fact, he goes on, they failed to offer any "theological rationale for what they're doing". The Bishops, Ian says, were attempting to separate the Church's definition of Holy Matrimony from civil marriage. But, he points out, "no-one believes in that differentiation".

The Bishops themselves "have stated very clearly there is no difference between those two things". Ian systematically picks apart the liberal arguments for blessing same-sex unions. He hopes "it might be that the whole thing collapses" when General Synod meets again in July. "If we are genuinely going to love those... in our culture outside the Church", Ian concludes, "we need to invite them to follow God's best pattern for their lives".

C4M supporters come from all faiths and none. We agree real marriage is the "best pattern" for society. The body of international evidence is clear: nothing comes close in terms of best outcomes for men, women and especially children.

Ian Paul is interviewed by Dr. Tony Rucinski here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBFffXTtUYM