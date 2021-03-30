Bishop Love to Join Anglican Church in North America

There is no way to adequately express how truly honored and blessed I have been to serve as your bishop these past 14 years. It has been one of the greatest highlights and privileges of my life. I love and appreciate each of you and wish you only the very best and all God's blessings in the days and years to come. I am so appreciative to Fr. Scott Garno and the Standing Committee for their sound and faithful leadership during this time of transition.

Following my resignation as Bishop Diocesan on February 1st, I have spent much time in thought and prayer, seeking God's guidance in how I might best remain faithful to His Holy Word and serve Him and His Church in this next chapter of life. In so doing, I have come to believe that the Lord is now releasing me from any further ordained ministry in The Episcopal Church. I wrote the Presiding Bishop on March 25th (the Feast of the Annunciation), resigning from the House of Bishops and requesting to be released and removed from ordained ministry in the Episcopal Church, effective Good Friday, April 2, 2021. A copy of that letter will be published separately.

As a cradle Episcopalian (with nearly 30 years of ordained ministry as a deacon, priest and bishop), that was not an easy decision, but given all that has transpired these past couple of years and the constraints placed upon me as a theologically conservative and orthodox bishop within TEC, I believe it is the right decision. I know not all of you will agree with this decision and some may be angered or hurt by it, and for that I am very sorry.

It is my hope and plan to be received into the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) in the very near future, at which time all the details of what I will be doing and where I will be serving will be shared in a separate announcement. At the moment, Karen and I have no plans to physically move from our home in the Adirondacks, but we also know it would not be appropriate for me to serve in any ACNA parishes within the geographic boundaries of the Diocese of Albany.

Although Karen and I are about to begin a new path in our Christian walk and service, it is my most sincere hope and prayer that all the friendships we have made with so many of you throughout the Diocese these past 30 years will continue. Again, I love and appreciate each of you. The clergy and people of the Diocese of Albany will always hold a very special place in my heart.

May God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit bless and keep you this day and forever more; may He watch over and protect you; may His light shine upon you and radiate from you, filling you with His perfect peace, as He sends you out to be an instrument of His love and mercy and healing grace. Amen!

Faithfully Your Brother in Christ,

+Bill

The Rt. Rev. William H. Love

IX Bishop of Albany (Resigned)