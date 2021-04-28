BIRMINGHAM, AL: Dean of the Cathedral of the Advent steps down over tensions with TEC

Although the Advent has its own tension with the Episcopal Church, we are hopeful that the new leadership of Bishop Glenda Curry has provided an opportunity to build a foundation for a continued and generational peace between the Advent and the Diocese. Accordingly, the Vestry of the Advent appointed a team to talk with Bishop Curry to find a better, amicable path forward while protecting the essential attributes of the Advent. During these discussions, the Bishop has affirmed the Advent's ability to express its theology and its ability to call, develop, and maintain clergy who are committed to the Advent's theological expression. This work is still ongoing, but we are hopeful that these efforts will ultimately be fruitful and will provide a clear pathway for the Advent to continue its gospel ministry with a living, daring confidence in God's grace through the Gospel of Jesus Christ as the Cathedral of the Diocese of Alabama. We look forward to sharing this work with you when we are able.

In the interim, we will continue forward with the same living, daring confidence and the exact same gospel ministry that has been a mainstay at our church for so long. The Vestry has called the Rev. Canon Craig Smalley to serve as the Interim Dean and Rector of the Advent. In addition, we have asked Gil Kracke, the current Director of Ministries and Programs, to take on the role of Chief Operational Officer. Finally, Don Menendez has agreed to serve as the Chair of the Search Committee to find Andrew's successor as our next Dean and Rector.

We are deeply appreciative of Andrew's faithful ministry among us and look forward to expressing our appreciation to him in coming days. Please join us as we pray for Andrew and his family, as well as for our Advent church family, remaining confident in the Lord's certain and sure grace (Romans 8:38-39).

Faithfully,

John Hargrove, Senior Warden

Jay Ezelle, Junior Warden