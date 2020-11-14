Attempt to impose same-sex domestic partnerships on British Overseas Territory Criticized

In August 2020, Baroness Sugg, British Overseas Territories Minister of the FCDO, instructed the Governor of the Cayman Islands to use the UK's reserve powers to impose same-sex "Domestic Partnerships" on Cayman. She also copied Premiers and Opposition Leaders of the other OT's. This decision is clearly meant to set legal precedents and reflects the UK's global policy on sex, personal identity, marriage and family.

In her letter, the Baroness wrote in terms of "discrimination," implying violated "rights." Our Chief Justice had ruled earlier to try to institute what is called same-sex marriage, in effect re-writing our Constitution from the bench. On Appeal that was struck down but Government was instructed to create a same-sex "functional equivalent" to marriage; this failed in the Assembly. So, she claimed to be preserving "rule of law."

However, no human court, parliament or ruler can have a just power to change the true law of marriage, stamped into our genes: XX and XY. Nor, can it rewrite what stands written: "he who created them from the beginning made them male [XY] and female [XX] . . . and said, 'Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh' . . . What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.'" [Matt 19:4 -- 6, ESV.] Or, worse, try to replace with what cannot procreate the child expressing that 'one flesh' union.

To point such simple facts out cannot be discrimination or violation of true rights or undermining the rule of sound law. Such, God willing, will be addressed more completely at another time. Our first priority, today, has to be pastoral: we must address the welfare of our children, families and communities.

Bishop Nicholas is Suffragan Bishop of Richmond, B.C. the Christian Episcopal Church of Canada for the Cayman Islands