Arrogance and Hidden Lights

I decided to use the same approach and investigate first-hand accounts from those who had experienced slavery. I was surprised by the wealth and breath of information readily available.

Among my treasured finds was the 1999 ABC presentation "Found Voices"; recorded interviews from former slaves made in the 1930's and 40's. Among those interviewed were several survivors of Clotilda, the last slave ship to arrive in America.

Sally Smith was kidnapped from her home as a child and sold into slavery. The long passage aboard the packed, dark ship was terrifying. She had prayed to die but lived to have grandchildren who become teachers and ministers.

Cudjo Lewis was 18 when taken prisoner during a tribal war and sold to slave traders. He remembers that new arrivals to the plantation were teased by the older slaves for their poor English skills. He retained fond memories of his home until his death in the 1930's. The dream of one day returning to his village was left unfulfilled.

There was plantation born Virginian, Julius Howell who in 1862 at age16 enlisted in the Confederate Army. When interviewed in 1946 his 101year old mind remained remarkably clear and his voice strong as he candidly spoke about his experiences.

He remembered slaves as his childhood playmates and being happy to learn of their freedom.

When pressed about the morality of slavery he responded that at age 16 his mind had not yet progressed to maturely consider such things. But he was happy that his children had not grown up in a culture of slavery.

There were stories of harshness, fear, and the uncertainty that came with the sudden freedom. As I sat fascinated by what I was hearing I could not but wonder what these former slaves and masters would think of America as it is now.

An African American has served two terms as President of the United States. An African American female may possibly be the next Vice-President.

Two recent United States Attorney's General are African American as well as second most senior Supreme Court Justice. Three of the nation's largest cities Washington, Chicago and Atlanta are led by female African American mayors.

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is an African American elected by a predominately white membership.

And while there remains much to be done, is it possible our arrogant self-righteousness and desire to ingratiate ourselves to the culture has clouded the Church's vision? Will another law or regulation eradicate the sin of racism? If sin can be removed through the stroke of a pen, then a Savior is no longer required.

The religious among us can return to Judaism or join a service club. Church property can be sold, and the proceeds given to good works and the poor.

Unlike today, there is no eradicating of the inconvenient, and imperfect past revealed in these tapes. They remain readily available warts and all. Listen and learn. The truth, no matter how unpleasant, inconvenient or uncomfortable can never be sanitized or ignored. But it can be redeemed.

Christianity is about transformation not annihilation or eradication. It is about repenting and accepting good news of Jesus Christ and serving Him by serving others.

It should not be forgotten that the parable of the Good Samaritan has two parts, who is my neighbor and who was the neighbor.

The Church is about to enter its third month of suspended worship services as a witness to social responsibility. Yet the silence is deafening when political leaders suspend social distancing under the guise that anti-racism protest supersede community health issues. Violence against innocent people and their livelihood is embraced when packaged as anti-racism.

Sin cannot be legislated away. The sinner must be transformed therefore no qualification to the contrary is acceptable. Re-packaging sin to appease the culture played a major role in the decline of the Episcopal Church.

The Gospel must stand heedless of popularity and let the chips fall wherever they may.

Ladson F. Mills III is priest with over thirty years pastoral experience. He is retired and lives with his wife in Charleston, South Carolina. He is the author of "Abandoned Shipmate: The Destruction of Coast Guard Captain Ernie Blanchard". He is a regular contributor to "Virtueonline" and "The Covert Letter".