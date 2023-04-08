- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
Archbishop Welby calls for prayers for Evan Gershkovich
Apr 8, 2023
Archbishop Welby tweeted "In our prayers this Easter let us pray for the freedom and safety of journalists around the world in their vital work. We pray for Evan Gershkovich of the @WSJ who has been detained in Russia, and for his family, friends and colleagues."
The Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia on March 29 while on a reporting trip and accused of spying, making him the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the Cold War. The Journal vehemently denies the allegations against him and has called for his immediate release, as have President Biden and government and media leaders around the globe.
END