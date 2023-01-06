ARCHBISHOP DUNCAN'S MEMOIRS REVIEWED

The sixty-five entries cover Bob Duncan's life from childhood (b. 1948) to the Cairo Covenant

(2019). They include snapshots of early life in small-town New Jersey, where a boy in a troubled

family found solace and God in the local Episcopal Church, and they continue through his

ordination, college chaplaincy, and parish ministry, to his close-run election as Bishop of

Pittsburgh. From there he describes in detail the various steps that led him and others reluctantly

to leave (actually to be "abandoned" by) the Episcopal Church and to become the first

Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America and Primate in the emerging global

communion of Anglican churches.

Bob Duncan concludes each "essay" with homely "Life Learnings." Here are two samples from

early and from late:

In #7, 'The Lass I Would Marry," he comments on meeting his life partner Nara at a diocesan

youth conference:

• Youth groups and the Church's investment in adolescent programming -- and in

adolescents -- really matters.

• Finding a bride at church is a very good place to find a bride.

• The best way to deal with sexual freedom is to try to do it God's way.

• A man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become

one flesh. [Genesis 2:24]

In #41, "First Promise, Singapore & Inside/Outside," he concludes from the various reactions

among conservatives to the unravelling of the Episcopal Church:

• All politics is local.

• Honor faithful allies, few of whom will come to the same decisions at the same time.

• The unity of denominations is not the same as the unity of the Church.

• Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth. [John 17:17]

My only disappointment is that the book ends when it does merely with the hope that the Gafcon

movement and the Global South Covenant "can give Anglicanism the structural, doctrinal and

missional stability for its flourishing in the 21st century." I share that hope and suspect that

Archbishop Duncan, though technically retired, will have a say in further steps toward unity and

stability of the worldwide church that he clearly loves.

