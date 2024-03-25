The Archbishop of Canterbury's Misplaced Compassion over Israel

Israel is allowing trucks through but not enough to satisfy the blood lust of people who want to press Israel with charges of genocide.

So, without naming Israel by name, Welby puts the onus for peace on the democratic state, mentioning in passing the hostages being held by Hamas.

In negotiations aimed at securing a new truce and hostage deal, Hamas has put forward a new proposal for a six-week cease-fire and the exchange of several dozen Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, an official from the militant group told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Hamas would want this to lead to "a complete [Israeli] withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and a permanent cease-fire," the official said.

This might please Welby, but it is not based on the realpolitik of the region.

Netanyahu knows that Hamas cannot be trusted in any "negotiations." They do not want a two-state solution; just one state with the obliteration of Israel. They still want to control the people of Gaza, impoverishing them at the expense of an ideology of extermination of the hated Jew.

There will be no withdrawal from Gaza while one Hamas still lives. Netanyahu knows that, as do most Westerners with a brain. Despite a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire, with the US abstaining; this only isolates Israel from its friends in the US. It is Biden throwing Israel under the bus.

Netanyahu has no option but to go into Rafah. Some four battalions hide in tunnels there ready to do battle. A ceasefire would allow Hamas to rearm and strengthen their underground fortresses. Those Hamas who do surrender know that if they are ever caught they will be killed not by the IDF but by Hamas's terrorist leaders. Watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfwKg40qAV8

Furthermore, Hamas is still not committed to turning over ALL the hostages; just enough to negotiate with for yet another round of "talks." Netanyahu is not buying it nor should he. He knows that Iran is pulling the strings behind the scenes and they don't give a damn how many Hamas die. The promise of 72 virgins waiting on the other side is a compelling vision, apparently.

Welby's continued whine that the war must cease so Gaza can presumably be rebuilt on another political foundation belies the fact that neither he nor Israel know what that political base looks like. One version is that the Palestinian Authority would offer rule over Gaza, but Israel is not buying it.

Israel says the Palestinian Authority in its current form should not take charge of the coastal enclave.

One of the arguments used against Israel is what about afterwards, when Hamas has been eliminated. Did the German people know what Germany would look like after the fall of the Third Reich? Germany was, for several years divided into four occupied zones. Through it all Germany survived and came back a strong democratic nation.

Whatever the political landscape of Gaza after the war is over is anybody's guess; but it cannot be worse than it is now.

Welby's dead-fish handshake liberal worldview is not working out in the Middle East any more than it is working in the Church of England over homosexuality; reparations, apologizing for Christianity, Rwandan refugees and increasing capitulations to a decadent culture of death.

Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, baffled us with bulls**t. No one understood much of anything he said, but he said it brilliantly and a lot of people were impressed, except the Global South who stuck to their guns over sodomy -- they rejected him and it, and still do.

Several Anglican leaders have called on Welby to resign, with cause, but it appears that with two years to go before he retires; he wont. Better to go out weak but with minor accolades, than resign in humiliation.

The Anglican Communion is already de facto split with GAFCON primates refusing to recognize Welby's leadership and GSFA primates are hoping and praying Welby will see the light to keep the communion together.

We will know more in June when the GSFA primates meet in Cairo. Your fearless reporter will be there to cover it for you.

END