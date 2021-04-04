Archbishop of Canterbury on Muhammad cartoon controversy: 'In this country, we have to hold on to freedom of speech'

Insults to Islam include calling out truths about Islam. No debate is allowed, just name-calling. Fear is an effective tool for subjugation. Those who live in the West who are hyper-concerned about offense are being played for fools, not realizing that their freedoms are at stake, and those of others.

Last year, Gervais told the Hollywood Reporter:

People like the idea of freedom of speech until they hear something they don't like....I think offense is the collateral damage of free speech, and it's no reason not to have free speech.... it's the lesser of two evils. Having free speech and some people getting upset by it is the lesser of two evils because not having free speech is horrendous.

It should be made clear by all pro-freedom people that Sharia blasphemy rules are unwelcome in free societies. These rules are incompatible with free societies and should remain in Sharia states. It is not hate to offend.

Archbishop Welby issued an important statement that should serve as a guideline for all Muslims who may be offended by Muhammad cartoons, and to those Westerners who are ignorant of the consequences of kowtowing to Sharia. The Queen should also now defend the freedom of speech and the integrity of Britain. In 2016, Jihad Watch reported:

Even the usually neutral Queen is fed up with European courts protecting Islamic jihadist hate preachers, saying that they "denigrate Britain" and asking the question: "Give me THREE good reasons" to remain inside the European Union.

For the Queen's comments ostensibly supporting Brexit, see also HERE, HERE and HERE. Mass migration from the Middle East and Africa, which had a severe negative impact upon Europe, drove the Brexit vote.

The relentless attacks on the freedom of speech demonstrate an inherent danger (among many) with mass migration. Even the Dalai Lama recognized this and warned about it.

It should be noted that again and again, it is solely the adherents of one religion that persistently and systematically attack the freedom of speech.

"Justin Welby: 'What I learnt from Covid, the threat of cancel culture and the truth on Harry & Meghan's wedding,'" by Antonello Guerrera, Stefanie Bolzen, Arnaud De la Grange, Rafa de Miguel, la Repubblica, March 30, 2021:

...About the case of Batley Grammar School and the protests after a teacher showed prophet Mohammad's cartoons in his classroom...what do you think about the way things have been handled? Is there a conflict about freedom of speech?

"I don't know the details about that case. In this country we abolished the blasphemy laws not long ago, in the past twenty years, and the Church of England was one of those who supported the abolition of the blasphemy laws. Because we feel that blasphemy is, I believe, a morally bad choice, in the sense of denigrating other people's faith in a bad way, but it should not be a criminal matter."

"Yes, there can be a conflict in-between and in some parts of the world, you have to be very careful what you say because people feel very, very strongly. But in this country, I think, we have to hold on to freedom of speech. We have very good relationships with Muslim leaders across the country. Many of them are very upset by the cartoons that were shown but also many of them have said no violence, no threats, make it clear that you disagree strongly, but no violence, no threats. In other words, exercise your freedom of speech, but don't prevent other people exercising their freedom of speech."

"I think shutting down freedom of expression of religion, which is happening in various parts of Europe at the moment, is entirely wrong as well. We have to speak freely. I'm much more towards the US end of the spectrum on freedom of speech than I am elsewhere towards the other end. I think we have to be open to hearing things we really dislike. There was someone the other day who was saying "the Archbishop of Canterbury who believes in fairies at the bottom of the garden". Well, obviously, I entirely disagree with his assessment of the Christian faith, or the person of Jesus Christ. But I'm very glad that he feels able to say that, and I don't want to threaten them for saying it. I don't think he should be threatened."...